Goodyear (GT) Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Support Gains Toward $15?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) is trading at $11.45 today. The stock has recently shown improved technical strength — its Relative Strength (RS) Rating is now in the 80s, suggesting growing price leadership. Technical indicators are mixed-to-positive. With support holding near $11.10–$11.30 and signs of momentum building, there’s potential for a move toward $13.50–$15.00 by late 2025. A breakdown below $11.10 could shift trajectory toward $10.00–$10.50.

1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data, July 11, 2025)

RS Rating: ~85 — strong relative strength among peers

MACD (12,26): +0.05 — bullish crossover though mild

RSI (14): ~51 — neutral momentum

Stochastic %K: ~37 — neutral/bearish short-term

Moving Averages: MA5 & MA50 positive; mid‑term bias bullish, though MA20/MA10 slightly negative

Trend Signal: Daily summary signals Strong Buy, while broader timeframe signals are mixed

2. Support & Resistance & Pivot Zones

Support: $11.10 — 50-day MA support and daily pivot zone $11.00 — psychological level / minor pivot

Resistance: $11.30–$11.45 — recent highs and swing resistance $12.00–$12.50 — breakout zone enabling further rally

Stretch upside: $13.50 → $15.00 if momentum builds and fundamentals support price

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

Scenario Target Conditions Base Case $13.50 Holding above $11.10 pivot with modest momentum pickup Bull Case $15.00 Sustained breakout above $12.50 along with strong volume Bear Case $10.00–$10.50 Reversal below $11.00 pivot invalidates bullish setup

Analyst consensus price targets average near $15, reflecting ~30% upside from current prices .

4. Risks & Technical Caution Areas

RSI & MACD are neutral — momentum hasn’t fully ratified trend reversal

Overextended stochastic risks short-term pullback after recent upper band breach

Failed breakout near $12.50 or breakdown under pivot zone could reverse near-term bias

Upcoming earnings (around Aug 1) could act as catalyst or trigger volatility

5. Suggested Trading Strategy