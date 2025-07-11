Goodyear (GT) Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Support Gains Toward $15?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) is trading at $11.45 today. The stock has recently shown improved technical strength — its Relative Strength (RS) Rating is now in the 80s, suggesting growing price leadership. Technical indicators are mixed-to-positive. With support holding near $11.10–$11.30 and signs of momentum building, there’s potential for a move toward $13.50–$15.00 by late 2025. A breakdown below $11.10 could shift trajectory toward $10.00–$10.50.

1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data, July 11, 2025)

  • RS Rating: ~85 — strong relative strength among peers

  • MACD (12,26): +0.05 — bullish crossover though mild

  • RSI (14): ~51 — neutral momentum

  • Stochastic %K: ~37 — neutral/bearish short-term

  • Moving Averages: MA5 & MA50 positive; mid‑term bias bullish, though MA20/MA10 slightly negative

  • Trend Signal: Daily summary signals Strong Buy, while broader timeframe signals are mixed

Goodyear (GT) Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance & Pivot Zones

  • Support:

    • $11.10 — 50-day MA support and daily pivot zone

    • $11.00 — psychological level / minor pivot

  • Resistance:

    • $11.30–$11.45 — recent highs and swing resistance

    • $12.00–$12.50 — breakout zone enabling further rally

  • Stretch upside: $13.50 → $15.00 if momentum builds and fundamentals support price

3. Price Target Outlook for 2025

Scenario Target Conditions
Base Case $13.50 Holding above $11.10 pivot with modest momentum pickup
Bull Case $15.00 Sustained breakout above $12.50 along with strong volume
Bear Case $10.00–$10.50 Reversal below $11.00 pivot invalidates bullish setup

Analyst consensus price targets average near $15, reflecting ~30% upside from current prices .

4. Risks & Technical Caution Areas

  • RSI & MACD are neutral — momentum hasn’t fully ratified trend reversal

  • Overextended stochastic risks short-term pullback after recent upper band breach

  • Failed breakout near $12.50 or breakdown under pivot zone could reverse near-term bias

  • Upcoming earnings (around Aug 1) could act as catalyst or trigger volatility

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Position Play Entry: $11.20–$11.30 — near pivot support or upon daily close above $11.45 breakout

  • Stop‑Loss: $11.00 — under the key pivot support zone

  • Targets:

    • Intermediate: $13.50

    • Stretch: $15.00

  • Confirmation: Prefer entries on volume-supported rises and MACD histogram expansion

