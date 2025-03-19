Google's $32 billion deal for Wiz accelerated under Trump

Google’s $32 billion bid for Wiz intensified under Donald Trump, According to Reports

ByJammuna

Less than a year after Google’s intentions to purchase Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz fell through, officials reached an agreement in a frenzy of discussions following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump eight weeks ago. Google increased its original offer of $23 billion in July to $32 billion, making it one of the most significant tech transactions ever. Individuals familiar with the pact said the breakup fee significantly increased to over $3.2 billion. However, the real clincher for Wiz and Google executives was the shift in the White House, which carried with it the potential of a more favorable antitrust assessment under Trump, according to these sources.

Google made another pass last October as Wiz was considering an IPO, according to these sources. While conversations had been infrequent for several months, but according to these sources, executives began meeting frequently to discuss specifics of an agreement following Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration and the appointment of top antitrust authorities in his administration.

Fazal Merchant also joined Wiz as its new Chief Financial Officer in January, as the business was considering an IPO. According to one of the persons, the merchant and CEO, Assaf Rappapor, helped shape the transaction and saw it through to completion. According to two sources, Google’s cloud executive, Thomas Kurian, played a crucial role in the agreement’s development.

Wiz executives found it challenging to reject Google’s revised offer, which valued the cybersecurity startup 39% higher than the previous bid and included a higher reverse breakup fee of more than $3.2 billion, or more than 10% of the deal value, payable to Wiz if the deal falls through, according to the sources. According to a source involved with the negotiations, Google believes the premium is justified by Wiz’s 70% annual sales growth and annualized revenue of more than $700 million. Buyers pay reverse termination or breakup fees to reimburse target firms when negotiations fall through for regulatory reasons.

Such a hefty breakup fee is unusual in corporate dealmaking in the United States even though such payments have been rising in recent years as regulatory challenges to huge transactions have grown abroad. According to a survey conducted by law firm Fenwick & West on acquisitions of at least $1 billion done in 2023, breakup costs averaged 4% to 7% of the transaction value. Some corporations have proactively alerted US antitrust regulators before striking an agreement. For example, in 2023, Tempur Sealy sought approval from the US Federal Trade Commission before making a $4 billion transaction to purchase Mattress Firm.

Similar Posts

Suzlon hits 5% upper circuit as Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to 'overweight'

Suzlon hits 5% upper circuit as Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to ‘overweight’

ByKaushiki

After receiving an upgrade from Morgan Stanley, Suzlon Energy’s shares jumped 5% to reach the upper circuit at Rs 62.37 on Tuesday. The international brokerage changed the stock’s rating from “Equal-weight” to “Overweight,” indicating a chance to purchase following the recent downturn. Previously set at Rs 78, the goal price was lowered to Rs 71….

Videocon case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Venugopal Dhoot, Electroparts

Videocon case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Venugopal Dhoot, Electroparts

ByKaushiki

In order to recoup around Rs69.9 lakh in unpaid debts, market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ordered the attachment of Venugopal Dhoot’s bank and demat accounts as well as those of Videocon Group promoter Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts (India) and its CEO, Mr Dhoot, received a notification from SEBI on…

Cochin Shipyard shares in focus on signing MoU with Seatrium Letourneau USA

ByKaushiki

On Friday, November 22, Cochin Shipyard said that it and Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the design and essential equipment of jack-up rigs for the Indian market. According to the company, the cooperation intends to take advantage of chances for mobile offshore drilling units made to satisfy…

Stocks climb on bank earnings boost, US yields falls

Stocks climb on bank earnings boost, US yields falls

ByKaushiki

U.S. bank profits sent global markets higher on Friday, putting them on pace for a weekly gain. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury costs mainly decreased as readings on consumer confidence and inflation reinforced predictions over the trajectory of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. September’s U.S. producer price index for final demand was steady, slightly less than…

Nvidia, Tesla slammed as 'Magnificent 7' names lead market lower in Monday washout

Nvidia and Tesla are hammered as the ‘Magnificent 7’ companies lead the market down on Monday

ByJammuna

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks were at the heart of another sell-off that hammered the US stock market on Monday. Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) all saw share price declines, with Tesla losing 15% to lead the way. Five of the seven megacaps fell by…

Vedanta shares in focus after Q3 PAT jumps 76% YoY; CLSA raises target price to Rs 530

Vedanta Shares are Under Scrutiny Following a 76% YoY Spike in Q3 PAT.

ByMeena Sivarajan

Following the announcement of a 76% year-over-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, at Rs 3,547 crore, Vedanta shares will be the subject of attention on Saturday, February 1. Consolidated EBITDA increased 30% YoY to Rs 11,284 crore while operating revenue increased 10% YoY to Rs 38,526 crore. Margins…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *