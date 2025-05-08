Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025:- Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Ltd. is an Indian company established in 1994, specializing in the manufacturing and trading of structural steel products such as stainless steel and mild steel bars, sections, and electric resistance welded (ERW) pipes. Based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company caters primarily to the domestic market. Gopal Iron Stl Share Price on BOM as of 8 May 2025 is 7.88 INR.

Gopal Iron Stl Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 7.54

High: 7.88

Low: 7.54

Mkt cap: 3.87Cr

P/E ratio: 296.91

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 9.33

52-wk low: 6.00

Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Chart

Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target Years Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 January – Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 February – Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 March – Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 April – Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 May ₹8 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 June ₹8.30 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 July ₹8.60 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 August ₹8.90 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 September ₹9.20 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 October ₹9.50 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9.80 Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Gopal Iron Stl Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 11%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 89%

Key Factors Affecting Gopal Iron Stl Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Product Diversification and Market Demand

The company manufactures a range of structural steel products, including beams, channels, angles, and bars. An increase in demand from sectors like construction and infrastructure could positively impact sales and, consequently, the share price.

Financial Performance and Profitability

In the December 2024 quarter, the company reported net sales of ₹0.67 crore, marking a 41.95% year-over-year decline. However, on a quarterly basis, there was a 179.17% increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. Sustained improvement in financial performance could bolster investor confidence.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management

Enhancing operational efficiency and managing costs effectively can lead to better profit margins. The company’s ability to streamline operations and reduce expenses will be crucial for its growth trajectory.

Market Position and Competitive Advantage

Established in 1994, the company has a long-standing presence in the steel manufacturing industry. Leveraging its experience and reputation can help in securing contracts and expanding its customer base.

Economic and Industry Trends

The steel industry’s performance is closely tied to economic conditions and infrastructure development. Government initiatives and investments in infrastructure projects can drive demand for steel products, benefiting the company.

Risks and Challenges for Gopal Iron Stl Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Weak Financial Fundamentals

The company exhibits low Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and a high Debt to EBITDA ratio, indicating challenges in profitability and debt servicing. Declining Revenue and Profitability

In the quarter ended September 2024, the company reported a 91.27% decline in sales compared to the same period the previous year, leading to a net loss of ₹0.05 crore. Low Promoter Holding

As of March 2025, promoters hold only 11.02% of the company’s shares, which may raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment to the company’s long-term growth. High Valuation Metrics

The company’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 288.55, and the Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio is 4.09, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued relative to its earnings and book value. Limited Analyst Coverage and Forecasts

The company lacks sufficient analyst coverage, making it challenging for investors to obtain objective insights and forecasts about its future performance.

