Share Market Update – Granules Share Price Target 2025

Granules Share Price Target 2025:- Granules India’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including its growth in domestic and international markets, new product launches, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing demand for generic medicines, could drive its stock performance. Granules Share Price on NSE as of 12 March 2025 is 473.10 INR.

Granules India Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 480.05
  • High: 483.00
  • Low: 468.50
  • Mkt cap: 11.48KCr
  • P/E ratio: 23.97
  • Div yield: 0.32%
  • 52-wk high: 721.00
  • 52-wk low: 389.35

Granules Share Price Chart

Granules Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Granules Share Price Target Years Granules Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Granules Share Price Target 2025 January
Granules Share Price Target 2025 February
Granules Share Price Target 2025 March ₹490
Granules Share Price Target 2025 April ₹520
Granules Share Price Target 2025 May ₹550
Granules Share Price Target 2025 June ₹580
Granules Share Price Target 2025 July ₹610
Granules Share Price Target 2025 August ₹630
Granules Share Price Target 2025 September ₹650
Granules Share Price Target 2025 October ₹680
Granules Share Price Target 2025 November ₹700
Granules Share Price Target 2025 December ₹725

Granules Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 38.85%
  • FII: 15.87%
  • DII: 19.57%
  • Public: 25.71%

Key Factors Affecting Granules Share Price Growth

  • Expansion in Global Markets – Granules India’s growth depends on its ability to expand into international markets, particularly the U.S. and Europe, where demand for pharmaceuticals is strong.

  • New Product Launches – The introduction of innovative drugs and expansion in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and finished dosage markets can drive revenue and profitability.

  • Regulatory Approvals – Timely approvals from the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies will play a crucial role in the company’s ability to export and sell its products globally.

  • Operational Efficiency & Cost Control – Maintaining cost efficiency in raw materials, manufacturing, and logistics can help improve margins and overall profitability.

  • Industry & Government Policies – Government policies, incentives for pharmaceutical companies, and industry trends in the generic drug sector will significantly impact Granules’ stock performance in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Granules Share Price

  • Regulatory Risks – Any delays or rejections in approvals from global regulatory bodies like the U.S. FDA can impact the company’s ability to sell products in key markets.

  • Raw Material Price Fluctuations – Rising costs of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other raw materials could affect profit margins.

  • Competition in the Pharmaceutical Sector – Intense competition from domestic and international pharma companies may put pressure on pricing and market share.

  • Foreign Exchange Volatility – Since Granules exports a significant portion of its products, fluctuations in currency exchange rates could impact revenue and profitability.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions – Issues such as global shipping delays, geopolitical tensions, or disruptions in raw material supply can affect production and sales.

