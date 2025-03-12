Share Market Update – Granules Share Price Target 2025

Granules Share Price Target 2025:- Granules India’s share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including its growth in domestic and international markets, new product launches, and regulatory approvals. The company’s strong presence in the pharmaceutical industry, along with increasing demand for generic medicines, could drive its stock performance. Granules Share Price on NSE as of 12 March 2025 is 473.10 INR.

Expansion in Global Markets – Granules India’s growth depends on its ability to expand into international markets, particularly the U.S. and Europe, where demand for pharmaceuticals is strong.

New Product Launches – The introduction of innovative drugs and expansion in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and finished dosage markets can drive revenue and profitability.

Regulatory Approvals – Timely approvals from the U.S. FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies will play a crucial role in the company’s ability to export and sell its products globally.

Operational Efficiency & Cost Control – Maintaining cost efficiency in raw materials, manufacturing, and logistics can help improve margins and overall profitability.