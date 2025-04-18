Gravita Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Gravita Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Gravita Share Price Target 2025:- Gravita India Ltd., established in 1992 and headquartered in Jaipur, is a leading global recycling company specializing in lead, aluminum, and plastic products. With operations spanning over 70 countries, the company has positioned itself as a key player in sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions. Gravita Share Price on NSE as of 18 April 2025 is 1,975.00 INR.

Gravita Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,923.50
  • High: 2,025.00
  • Low: 1,897.80
  • Mkt cap: 14.41KCr
  • P/E ratio: 47.34
  • Div yield: 0.26%
  • 52-wk high: 2,700.00
  • 52-wk low: 885.05

Gravita Share Price Chart

Gravita Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gravita Share Price Target Years Gravita Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 January
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 February
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 March
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2050
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2130
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2200
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2260
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2310
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2400
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2500
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2600
Gravita Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2700

Gravita Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 59.27%
  • FII: 14.12%
  • DII: 5.42%
  • Public: 21.19%

Key Factors Affecting Gravita Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Gravita India Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

  1. Strong Financial Performance: Gravita India has demonstrated robust financial growth, with a 29% increase in revenue to ₹9.1 billion in Q1 FY2025. Notably, 47% of this revenue was derived from value-added products, indicating a strategic shift towards higher-margin offerings.

  2. Expansion into Value-Added Products: The company’s focus on value-added products is expected to enhance profitability. By FY2028, Gravita aims for value-added products to contribute over 50% to its revenue, leveraging higher margins and diversified product lines.

  3. Global Market Expansion: Gravita is actively expanding its footprint in international markets, including planned expansions in Europe. This global outreach is anticipated to boost revenues and mitigate risks associated with domestic market fluctuations.

  4. Favorable Industry Trends: The recycling industry in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53%, reaching $0.89 billion by 2025. Gravita’s position as a leading recycler of lead, aluminum, and plastic positions it well to capitalize on this industry growth. 

  5. Positive Analyst Outlook: Analysts have expressed optimism about Gravita’s growth prospects. For instance, ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹3,265 per share, citing factors like regulatory support and increased use of recycled materials as growth drivers.

Risks and Challenges for Gravita Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Gravita India Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

  1. Short-Term Stock Volatility: In early 2025, Gravita India’s stock experienced notable declines, dropping 5.02% on February 14 and 17.88% over six days. This underperformance relative to its sector indicates potential investor concerns and market instability. 

  2. Overvaluation Concerns: Analysts have assessed Gravita India as overvalued, with its trading price significantly exceeding its estimated intrinsic value. As of April 17, 2025, the stock was trading at a premium of 453% over its estimated median intrinsic value of ₹357.95, suggesting potential for price corrections.

  3. Geopolitical and Operational Risks: The company faces challenges from geopolitical tensions and rising shipping costs, which could disrupt operations and affect profitability.

  4. Revenue Concentration: Gravita India’s significant reliance on a few key customers for revenue poses a risk. The loss of any major client could adversely affect the company’s financial performance.

  5. Insider Selling Activity: Recent insider sales, including a CFO and Whole Time Director selling ₹6.4 million worth of stock, may raise concerns about internal confidence in the company’s future prospects.

