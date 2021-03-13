Share Market Update – Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025

Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025:- Greaves Cotton’s share price target for 2025 will depend on its success in the electric vehicle (EV) market, powertrain solutions growth, and last-mile mobility expansion. Government support for EVs and rising demand for sustainable transport can drive its growth. Greaves Cotton Share Price on NSE as of 15 February 2025 is 260.20 INR.

Greaves Cotton Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 282.00

High: 283.60

Low: 258.15

Mkt cap: 6.09KCr

P/E ratio: 164.63

Div yield: 0.77%

52-wk high: 319.50

52-wk low: 112.05

Greaves Cotton Share Price Chart

Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Greaves Cotton Share Price Target Years Greaves Cotton Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 January ₹266 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 February ₹285 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 March ₹290 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 April ₹293 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 May ₹297 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 June ₹300 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 July ₹303 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 August ₹306 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 September ₹309 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 October ₹313 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 November ₹317 Greaves Cotton Share Price Target 2025 December ₹320

Greaves Cotton Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.88%

FII: 2.41%

DII: 3.5%

Public: 38.21%

Key Factors Affecting Greaves Cotton Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Greaves Cotton’s share price target for 2025:

Growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) Segment – Greaves Cotton’s strong push into the EV market with electric two- and three-wheelers under Greaves Electric Mobility can be a major growth driver. Government Policies & Incentives – Supportive policies like FAME II subsidies, tax benefits for EVs, and the push for clean energy solutions can boost demand for the company’s products. Expansion in Powertrain & Engine Business – Growth in diesel, CNG, and electric powertrains for industrial and automotive applications will contribute to revenue stability. Rising Demand for Last-Mile Mobility – Increased adoption of electric three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles for last-mile delivery services can fuel business growth. Technological Advancements & Innovation – Investment in R&D for fuel-efficient and electric mobility solutions will help Greaves Cotton stay competitive in the evolving auto industry. Financial Performance & Market Expansion – Strong revenue growth, profitability, and entry into new markets (both domestic and international) will influence investor confidence and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Greaves Cotton Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Greaves Cotton’s share price target for 2025:

EV Market Competition – The electric vehicle (EV) industry is highly competitive, with strong players like Ola Electric, Bajaj, and Hero Electric, which could impact Greaves Cotton’s market share. Dependence on Government Policies – The company benefits from subsidies and incentives for EVs. Any reduction or change in government support could affect demand and profitability. Raw Material & Supply Chain Issues – Rising costs of lithium-ion batteries, semiconductor shortages, and supply chain disruptions could impact production and profit margins. Slow Adoption of EVs in India – While EV adoption is growing, infrastructure challenges like charging station availability and consumer hesitation may slow demand. Declining Demand for Diesel Engines – Greaves Cotton’s traditional diesel engine business faces risks as industries shift towards cleaner and more sustainable alternatives. Economic & Market Volatility – Inflation, interest rate changes, and overall market conditions could impact consumer purchasing power and investor sentiment.

