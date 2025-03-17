Greece’s Economic Triumph

Greece’s Economic Triumph: Primary Surplus Exceeds Expectations at 3.5% of GDP

ByJammuna

Greece has once again exceeded economic forecasts, with a central government primary surplus of 3.5% of GDP in 2024, much above the government’s objective of 2.5%. Outgoing Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced the remarkable results on Saturday, emphasizing the country’s budgetary discipline and financial recovery.

Greece’s Fiscal Resilience and Rising Surplus:

Greece’s financial recovery is gaining steam despite the country being on the verge of economic disaster over the last decade. The primary surplus, excluding debt-servicing expenses, is crucial to the nation’s financial sustainability. Hatzidakis stated that when the final data are announced next month, the primary surplus would be around 3.5% of GDP, with a fiscal surplus of 0.2%. This fiscal performance demonstrates Greece’s commitment to sustaining economic stability and reaching rigorous financial objectives, a critical component of the country’s post-bailout obligations to foreign creditors.

Political upheaval with Economic Expansion:

While Greece celebrates this economic milestone, the government is going through major political upheavals. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a cabinet change on Friday, naming Kyriakos Pierrakakis as the new Finance Minister. This strategic approach comes after public outrage and large protests prompted by the terrible 2023 train catastrophe, which increased pressure on the authorities to take urgent action. The reshuffle intends to boost government support and maintain economic development while addressing critical public issues.

Similar Posts

Hospital stocks surge up to 4% after the Health Minister acknowledges three cases of HMPV in India

Hospital stocks surge up to 4% after the Health Minister acknowledges three cases of HMPV in India

ByKaushiki

Hospital equities rose significantly on Monday, January 6, in an otherwise sluggish market, after the Union Health Ministry verified the presence of three instances of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). These patients are part of a nationwide surveillance program for respiratory infections. The detections, which included two instances in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, came amid reports…

NBCC shares in focus after signing MoU with HUDCO, securing Rs 316 crore work order

NBCC shares in focus after signing MoU with HUDCO, securing Rs 316 crore work order

ByKaushiki

The share prices of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and NBCC India Ltd. increased by as much as 9% during Thursday’s early trading after the two businesses revealed that they had signed an MOU for a ₹600 crore project in NOIDA, Delhi NCR. Thursday’s opening price of ₹223.40 for Housing & Urban Development Corporation…

Cautious Investors Should Wait for THIS Entry Point Before Buying Nvidia Stock

Sensible investors should wait for THIS entry point before purchasing Nvidia stock

ByJammuna

With the advent of the artificial intelligence (AI) age, semiconductor behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) has experienced extraordinary sales and earnings growth. Increased demand for AI computing and the company’s sophisticated GPU solutions have resulted in considerable financial growth. CEO Jensen Huang’s long-term vision and willingness to take measured risks put Nvidia at the forefront of artificial…

Vedanta Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates Expect strong net profit, revenue growth

Vedanta Q3 Results 2025 Updates: Expect Net Profit and Revenue Growth

ByMeena Sivarajan

Among the businesses scheduled to release their Q3 profits this week is Vedanta Ltd., which Anil Agarwal helms. In an exchange filing on January 27, the company provided the bourses with its Q3 results timetable. information Oil and gas, iron ore, copper, steel, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, electricity, and glass substrate are among the natural…

Tata stock fuels Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth by ₹261 cr in post-budget

Tata Stock Fuels Rekha jhunjhunwala’s Net Worth by ₹261cr in Post-Budget Rise

ByMeena Sivarajan

The post-budget surge has seen Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock jump from ₹3,368.40 to ₹3,642.55 per share on the NSE. Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to lower the tax from 25% to 20%, Titan’s share price surged from ₹3,368.40 to ₹3,642.55 per share on the NSE in the recent two sessions amid the flurry around…

Garuda Construction and Engineering lists at ₹105, up 9.5% from IPO price
|

Garuda Construction and Engineering lists at ₹105, up 9.5% from IPO price

ByKaushiki

Garuda Construction and Engineering’s stock had a strong opening on the exchanges today. It went public on the NSE at ₹105, 9.5 per cent over its IPO price of ₹95. In the meantime, it floated at ₹103.20 on the BSE, up 8.63 per cent from the issue price. The ₹264.10 crore initial public offering (IPO)…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *