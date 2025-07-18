GRSE Share Price Target 2025: Will GRSE Stock Hit ₹3,700? Latest Technical Outlook

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a key player in India’s defense and shipbuilding sector, has caught investor attention after its steep rally in 2024. But is there more steam left in GRSE’s stock? Let’s explore its technical outlook, growth prospects, and share price target for 2025.

About GRSE

GRSE is a government-owned shipyard specialized in manufacturing warships, research vessels, and now, autonomous underwater vehicles. Its robust order book, aligned with India’s defense modernization, positions it strongly for future growth.

Current Price: 2613.80

Market Cap: 29.94KCr

52-Week Range: ₹1,184.90 – ₹3,538.40

Recent Developments: Secured multiple defense contracts including coastal research vessels and offshore patrol vessels.

Technical Analysis Snapshot

Indicator Status Moving Averages Weak on Daily, Strong Buy on Weekly/Monthly RSI (14) Neutral (around 50) MACD Weak Positive Current Trend Medium to Long-Term Bullish

Although short-term momentum is cooling, the broader trend remains positive with strong support near ₹2,500.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support: ₹2,500 – ₹2,400

Immediate Resistance: ₹3,000 – ₹3,100

Next Breakout Zone: ₹3,215 – ₹3,538

Potential Peak: ₹3,700+

A breakout above ₹3,000 could trigger a fresh rally.

GRSE Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Price Range Upside Potential Short-Term ₹2,825 – ₹3,026 +5% to +12% Medium-Term ₹3,215 +20% Long-Term 2025 ₹3,538 – ₹3,700 +32% to +38%

Analyst Projections: WalletInvestor forecasts ₹3,607 within 12 months.

Trading Strategy

Entry Zone: ₹2,600 – ₹2,650

Breakout Confirmation: Sustaining above ₹3,000

Profit Targets: ₹3,215 → ₹3,538 → ₹3,700

Stop-Loss: ₹2,500

Risks & Watchpoints

Short-term profit booking may pull the stock to ₹2,400–₹2,500.

Overvaluation concerns if government defense budgets slow down.

Technically overbought in early 2025—expect possible consolidation.

Summary