Share Market Update – GRSE Share Price Target 2025

GRSE Share Price Target 2025:- GRSE’s share price target for 2025 will likely be influenced by growing defense spending, strong government support through the “Make in India” initiative, and a solid order pipeline for naval vessels. The company’s focus on modernizing its shipbuilding infrastructure and exploring export markets also adds to its growth potential. GRSE Share Price on NSE as of 13 February 2025 is 1,425.55 INR.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,417.10

High: 1,468.70

Low: 1,408.05

Mkt cap: 16.33KCr

P/E ratio: 41.37

Div yield: 0.73%

52-wk high: 2,833.80

52-wk low: 673.45

GRSE Share Price Chart

GRSE Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

GRSE Share Price Target Years GRSE Share Price Target Months Share Price Target GRSE Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1624 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1480 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1590 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1700 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1800 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1900 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2000 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2100 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2300 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2500 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2700 GRSE Share Price Target 2025 December ₹2840

GRSE Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.5%

FII: 3.7%

DII: 1.87%

Public: 19.93%

Key Factors Affecting GRSE Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting GRSE’s (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers) share price target for 2025:

Defense Sector Growth: Increased government spending on defense, particularly in naval infrastructure, will boost GRSE’s order book and revenue. Make in India Initiative: As part of the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, GRSE benefits from contracts for indigenous warships and maritime infrastructure. Strong Order Pipeline: A healthy order book, with ongoing and new projects for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, supports consistent revenue growth. Export Opportunities: Expanding into international markets by exporting warships and other defense equipment can open new growth avenues. Technological Upgrades: Investments in modernizing shipbuilding infrastructure and adopting advanced manufacturing technologies will enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Risks and Challenges for GRSE Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for GRSE’s (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers) share price target for 2025:

Project Delays: Delays in shipbuilding projects due to technical, logistical, or supply chain issues can impact revenue recognition and profitability. Dependence on Government Orders: GRSE relies heavily on defense contracts from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Any reduction or delay in government spending could affect its growth. Global Competition in Exports: Competing with international shipbuilders for defense export orders poses challenges in terms of pricing and technology. Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Steel and other critical materials are subject to price volatility, which can increase production costs and impact margins. Regulatory and Geopolitical Risks: Changes in defense procurement policies, export regulations, or geopolitical tensions could disrupt operations and order flows.

