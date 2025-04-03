GSFC Share Price Target 2025:- GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals) is a key player in India’s fertilizer and chemical industry. Its share price target for 2025 will depend on agricultural demand, government subsidies, and raw material costs. If favorable monsoons and strong crop production boost fertilizer usage, GSFC could see steady growth. Expansion into innovative and eco-friendly products may also strengthen its market position. GSFC Share Price on NSE as of 3 April 2025 is 184.27 INR.

GSFC Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 180.00

High: 185.67

Low: 180.00

Mkt cap: 7.34KCr

P/E ratio: 13.49

Div yield: 2.17%

52-wk high: 274.70

52-wk low: 158.30

GSFC Share Price Chart

GSFC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

GSFC Share Price Target Years GSFC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target GSFC Share Price Target 2025 January – GSFC Share Price Target 2025 February – GSFC Share Price Target 2025 March – GSFC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹720 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹740 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹760 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹780 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹800 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹830 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹860 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹890 GSFC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹940

GSFC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 37.84%

FII: 11.81%

DII: 6.06%

Public: 44.29%

Key Factors Affecting GSFC Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals) Share Price Target 2025:

Agricultural Demand & Crop Production – The company’s growth depends on fertilizer demand, which is influenced by monsoons, soil health, and overall agricultural output. Government Policies & Subsidies – Fertilizer subsidies, agricultural support programs, and environmental regulations can impact GSFC’s sales and profitability. Raw Material Costs & Supply Chain – Prices of key inputs like natural gas and phosphoric acid affect production costs and profit margins. Global & Domestic Market Trends – International fertilizer prices, export demand, and competition from global players influence GSFC’s growth. Technological Advancements & Product Innovation – Developing eco-friendly and efficient fertilizers can help GSFC stay competitive and expand its market reach.

Risks and Challenges for GSFC Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals) Share Price Target 2025:

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs – Rising prices of key inputs like natural gas and phosphoric acid can increase production costs and reduce profit margins. Regulatory & Policy Changes – Any reduction in government subsidies or stricter environmental regulations could impact fertilizer demand and GSFC’s revenue. Weather & Agricultural Dependency – Poor monsoons, droughts, or unpredictable weather conditions can reduce fertilizer demand, affecting sales. Market Competition – Intense competition from domestic and international fertilizer companies may pressure pricing and market share. Global Economic & Trade Factors – Changes in international trade policies, import-export restrictions, or supply chain disruptions could impact GSFC’s business growth.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – DLF Share Price Target 2025