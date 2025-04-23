GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025:- GSK plc is a leading British pharmaceutical and biotechnology company headquartered in London, dedicated to improving global health through innovative medicines and vaccines. In 2025, GSK continues to focus on four key therapeutic areas: respiratory, immunology and inflammation, oncology, and infectious diseases. The company recently achieved a significant milestone with the UK approval of Blenrep, a treatment for multiple myeloma, which is expected to generate peak annual sales exceeding £3 billion. Additionally, GSK has initiated a £2 billion share buyback program to enhance shareholder value.  GSK Stock Price on LON as of 23 April 2025 is 1,362.50 GBX.

GSK PLC: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 1,351.00
  • High: 1,363.00
  • Low: 1,329.50
  • Mkt cap: 5.61KCr
  • P/E ratio: 21.92
  • Div yield: 4.48%
  • 52-wk high: 1,823.50
  • 52-wk low: 1,242.50

GSK Stock Price Chart

GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 (Prediction)

GSK Stock Price Prediction Years GSK Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 March
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 April GBX 1400
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 May GBX 1450
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 June GBX 1500
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 July GBX 1550
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 August GBX 1600
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 September GBX 1650
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 October GBX 1700
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 November GBX 1750
GSK Stock Price Prediction 2025 December GBX 1830

 

Key Factors Affecting GSK Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence GSK’s stock price growth by 2025:

  1. Strong Performance in Specialty Medicines: GSK’s Specialty Medicines segment has shown robust growth, with a 19% increase in sales in Q3 2024. This includes significant contributions from HIV treatments and oncology drugs, indicating a positive trajectory for this high-margin segment.

  2. Approval of Blenrep for Multiple Myeloma: The UK approval of Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin) for treating relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma marks a significant milestone. GSK anticipates peak annual sales exceeding £3 billion for Blenrep, bolstering its oncology portfolio.

  3. Upgraded Long-Term Sales Outlook: GSK has increased its 2031 sales outlook to over £40 billion, reflecting confidence in its late-stage pipeline and ongoing product launches. This optimistic forecast suggests sustained growth potential. 

  4. Strategic Share Buyback Program: The company has announced a £2 billion share buyback program over the next 18 months. This initiative is expected to enhance shareholder value and support earnings per share growth.

  5. Analyst Price Targets Indicate Upside Potential: Analysts have set an average 12-month price target of $40.58 for GSK’s stock, suggesting a potential upside of approximately 10.13% from the current price. This reflects positive market sentiment towards the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for GSK Stock Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact GSK’s stock price by 2025:

  1. Legal Liabilities from Zantac Litigation: GSK continues to face significant legal challenges related to the Zantac lawsuits. The company has already allocated £1.5 billion for potential settlements, with £0.6 billion paid in 2024. Ongoing litigation could lead to further financial strain and negatively affect investor confidence.

  2. Pipeline Execution and Patent Expirations: GSK is under pressure to successfully develop and launch new drugs to offset upcoming patent expirations, notably for its HIV medication dolutegravir. The company’s ambitious revenue target of £40 billion by 2031 is met with skepticism, as analysts predict revenues closer to £32 billion. Failure to meet these targets could impact stock performance.

  3. Geopolitical and Trade Risks: The pharmaceutical industry, including GSK, faces potential threats from geopolitical tensions and trade policies. For instance, proposed U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical imports could disrupt supply chains and increase operational costs, affecting profitability.

  4. Market Volatility and Investor Sentiment: GSK’s stock has experienced volatility, with a notable 5.3% drop on April 9, 2025, due to shifting investor sentiment. Such fluctuations reflect underlying concerns about the company’s growth prospects and can lead to decreased market valuation.

  5. Leadership and Strategic Direction Concerns: CEO Emma Walmsley’s leadership, particularly her non-scientific background, has been a point of contention among investors. Doubts about the company’s strategic direction and its ability to deliver on pipeline promises contribute to uncertainty and potential stock underperformance.

