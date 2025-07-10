GTL Share Price Target 2025_ Can Technicals Spark a Rebound_

GTL Ltd (NSE: GTL) is currently trading at ₹10.41, in neutral territory technically. With a clean Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover and supportive mid-range RSI, there’s a case for upside if it holds above pivot support near ₹10.30. A rebound could drive the stock toward ₹11.00–₹11.50 by late 2025, while a break below ₹10.00 may change the outlook.

1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)

Price: ₹10.41

MACD (12,26): +0.50 — bullish crossover

RSI (14): ~60 — neutral-to-bullish

Stochastic: ~57 — neutral tone

ADX: ~34.9 — trend building

Moving Averages: 10‑day & 20‑day EMA/SMA: Price is below, signaling short-term caution 50‑day & 100‑day SMA: Bullish 200‑day SMA: Buy signal from TipRanks despite current price



Overall rating: Neutral–Buy, backed by mixed MA signals.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Pivot support: ₹10.30–₹10.34 (daily pivot, key zone)

Downside buffer: ₹10.00 — break could open path to ₹9.50

Upside barriers: First objective: ₹11.00 Stretch target: ₹11.50 — aligned with classic R2/R3 levels near ₹11.37–₹11.48



3. Projected Price Targets by 2025

Scenario Target Price Notes Base-case ₹11.00 Predicated on MACD bottoming and holding above pivot Upside ₹11.50 If oscillators strengthen and price clears above neutral MA zone Downside ₹9.50–₹10.00 If pivot fails and negative momentum resumes

4. Risks & Technical Concerns

Short-term moving averages remain bearish—price needs to clear above 10‑ and 20‑day EMAs to confirm bounce.

A close below ₹10.30 could trigger further selling.

Oscillators are not strongly bullish — any attempt to leap without confirmation may fail.

5. Suggested Trading Strategy