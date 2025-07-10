GTL Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Spark a Rebound?
GTL Ltd (NSE: GTL) is currently trading at ₹10.41, in neutral territory technically. With a clean Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover and supportive mid-range RSI, there’s a case for upside if it holds above pivot support near ₹10.30. A rebound could drive the stock toward ₹11.00–₹11.50 by late 2025, while a break below ₹10.00 may change the outlook.
1. Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)
-
Price: ₹10.41
-
MACD (12,26): +0.50 — bullish crossover
-
RSI (14): ~60 — neutral-to-bullish
-
Stochastic: ~57 — neutral tone
-
ADX: ~34.9 — trend building
-
Moving Averages:
-
10‑day & 20‑day EMA/SMA: Price is below, signaling short-term caution
-
50‑day & 100‑day SMA: Bullish
-
200‑day SMA: Buy signal from TipRanks despite current price
-
Overall rating: Neutral–Buy, backed by mixed MA signals.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Pivot support: ₹10.30–₹10.34 (daily pivot, key zone)
-
Downside buffer: ₹10.00 — break could open path to ₹9.50
-
Upside barriers:
-
First objective: ₹11.00
-
Stretch target: ₹11.50 — aligned with classic R2/R3 levels near ₹11.37–₹11.48
-
3. Projected Price Targets by 2025
|Scenario
|Target Price
|Notes
|Base-case
|₹11.00
|Predicated on MACD bottoming and holding above pivot
|Upside
|₹11.50
|If oscillators strengthen and price clears above neutral MA zone
|Downside
|₹9.50–₹10.00
|If pivot fails and negative momentum resumes
4. Risks & Technical Concerns
-
Short-term moving averages remain bearish—price needs to clear above 10‑ and 20‑day EMAs to confirm bounce.
-
A close below ₹10.30 could trigger further selling.
-
Oscillators are not strongly bullish — any attempt to leap without confirmation may fail.
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹10.30–₹10.40
-
Stop-Loss: ₹10.00
-
Targets:
-
First: ₹11.00
-
Super bull stretch: ₹11.50
-
-
Confirmation Tip: Monitor MACD histogram for continued bullishness, and volume rise on rebound.