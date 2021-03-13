Share Market Update – Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025

Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025:- Gujarat Gas’ share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like rising natural gas demand, expansion into new markets, and favorable government policies promoting clean energy. The company’s strong pipeline network and industrial gas supply business give it growth potential. Gujarat Gas Share Price on NSE as of 7 March 2025 is 390 INR.

Gujarat Gas Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 392.75

High: 395.60

Low: 387.10

Mkt cap: 26,850Cr

P/E ratio: 13.30

Div yield: 1.45

52-wk high: 689.95

52-wk low: 360.25

Gujarat Gas Share Price Chart

Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gujarat Gas Share Price Target Years Gujarat Gas Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 January – Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 February – Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 March ₹410 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 April ₹440 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 May ₹460 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 June ₹490 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 July ₹520 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 August ₹550 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 September ₹580 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 October ₹620 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 November ₹650 Gujarat Gas Share Price Target 2025 December ₹690

Gujarat Gas Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 60.89%

FII: 4.53%

DII: 14.21%

Public: 20.37%

Key Factors Affecting Gujarat Gas Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of Gujarat Gas’ share price target for 2025:

Rising Natural Gas Demand – Increased adoption of natural gas in industries, households, and transportation will support revenue growth. Government Policies and Regulations – Favorable policies promoting clean energy and lower carbon emissions can boost Gujarat Gas’ business prospects. Expansion in New Markets – The company’s ability to expand its pipeline network and reach new customers will be crucial for long-term growth. Global LNG Prices – Volatility in international gas prices can impact procurement costs and profit margins, influencing the stock price. Economic and Industrial Growth – The demand for natural gas is linked to industrial activity, so economic expansion will positively impact revenue and stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Gujarat Gas Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Gujarat Gas’ share price target in 2025:

Volatility in Natural Gas Prices – Fluctuations in global LNG prices can impact procurement costs, affecting profit margins and overall financial performance. Regulatory and Policy Risks – Changes in government policies, taxation, or environmental regulations may influence the company’s growth and operations. Competition from Alternative Energy Sources – The rise of renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) could reduce demand for natural gas in the long run. Infrastructure and Expansion Challenges – Delays in expanding the pipeline network or acquiring new customers could slow growth and revenue generation. Economic Slowdown and Industrial Demand – A decline in industrial activity or economic downturns may reduce natural gas consumption, impacting the company’s earnings and stock performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Kronox Lab Share Price Target 2025