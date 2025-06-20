Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025:- Gujarat Intrux Limited, founded in 1992 and based in Gujarat, is a trusted manufacturer of steel and alloy-steel sand castings, including investment castings, serving industries like valves, pumps, and earthmoving equipment. Their foundry can cast items from a few kilograms up to 3,650 kg in single pieces, using a wide range of alloys and advanced processes with CNC machining and in‑house testing labs. Gujarat Intrux Share Price on BOM as of 20 June 2025 is 478.00 INR.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 481.00

High: 487.00

Low: 475.00

Mkt cap: 164.21Cr

P/E ratio: 15.53

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 647.00

52-wk low: 361.70

Gujarat Intrux Share Price Chart

Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target Years Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 January – Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 February – Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 March – Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 April – Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 May – Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 June ₹500 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 July ₹530 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 August ₹560 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 September ₹590 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 October ₹620 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 November ₹650 Gujarat Intrux Share Price Target 2025 December ₹670

Gujarat Intrux Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 58.32%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 41.68%

Key Factors Affecting Gujarat Intrux Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could significantly influence Gujarat Intrux Ltd.’s share price growth toward 2025:

1. Consistent Revenue & Margin Expansion

Over the last year, Gujarat Intrux has delivered steady top-line growth—with quarterly sales rising around 14–17% YoY—and stronger margins, with operating profit margins expanding to 22% in Q2 FY24 and nearly 20% in Q4 FY25.

2. Rapid Profit Increase

The company’s profitability has improved sharply: net profit grew by 64% in Q3 FY24, 38% in Q4 FY24, and another 38% in Q4 FY25, reflecting efficient cost control and operational leverage.

3. Steel Industry Tailwinds & Specialty Casting Demand

India’s steel sector is projected to grow steadily (4–7% annually), supported by the government’s PLI scheme for specialty steel. As a maker of alloy-steel sand castings, Intrux stands to benefit from this demand in infrastructure and heavy industries.

4. Export and Domestic Mix with Diversified End-Users

With sales spread across domestic and international markets and products ranging from valves to earth-moving parts, Gujarat Intrux is well-placed to leverage both local industrial growth and overseas demand—even though exports dipped recently, domestic sales rose ~36% in FY24.

5. Debt-Free Balance Sheet & Healthy Cash Generation

The company reported no borrowings and nearly ₹32 crore in net cash as of March 2025. A clean balance sheet provides flexibility to expand its foundry capacity, invest in newer projects, or fund working capital—creating a positive backdrop for valuation and re-rating.

Risks and Challenges for Gujarat Intrux Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Gujarat Intrux Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

1. Dependence on Cyclical Industries

Gujarat Intrux serves sectors like heavy engineering, infrastructure, and earth-moving equipment. These are highly cyclical and sensitive to economic slowdowns, which could lead to lower order inflows and weaker financial performance.

2. Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Steel and alloy metals form the core of the company’s inputs. Any sharp rise in raw material costs without timely price pass-through to customers could hurt profit margins and cash flows.

3. Low Market Visibility and Liquidity

Being a small-cap company with limited public awareness and low trading volumes, Gujarat Intrux’s stock can face high volatility and may not attract large institutional investors, impacting consistent share price growth.

4. Limited Diversification in Product Segments

Though the company produces various steel castings, its core operations are still centered around a narrow product base. Lack of broader diversification could expose it to demand risks from specific customer segments or geographies.

5. Export Market Pressure and Currency Risks

While the company does serve international clients, export revenues have been volatile. Global competition, geopolitical issues, or currency fluctuations can affect overseas demand and profitability.

