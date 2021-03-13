Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025:- Gujarat Toolroom’s share price target for 2025 looks promising due to its growing presence in the tool manufacturing sector, supported by increasing demand and possible expansion into new industries. The company’s focus on improving technology and quality could enhance its competitiveness. Gujarat Toolroom Share Price on NSE as of 18 February 2025 is 2.24 INR.

Open: 2.24

High: 2.24

Low: 2.20

Mkt cap: 51.98Cr

P/E ratio: 0.12

Div yield: 32.58%

52-wk high: 7.66

52-wk low: 1.70

Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Chart

Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target Years Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 January – Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 February ₹2.30 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 March ₹3 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 April ₹3.50 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 May ₹4 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 June ₹5 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 July ₹5.50 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 August ₹6 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 September ₹7 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 October ₹8 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 November ₹9 Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Target 2025 December ₹10

Gujarat Toolroom Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 0%

FII: 28.62%

DII: 0.07%

Public: 71.31%

Key Factors Affecting Gujarat Toolroom Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting Gujarat Toolroom’s share price target for 2025:

Expansion into New Sectors: Diversification into new industries like infrastructure or engineering could boost revenue growth. Demand for Precision Tools: Increasing demand for precision tools in manufacturing and industrial sectors supports business growth. Technological Advancements: Adoption of modern technology and machinery improves productivity and product quality. Government Initiatives: Support from government schemes for MSMEs and the manufacturing sector can provide financial benefits and growth opportunities. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with larger companies or new contracts can drive business expansion and improve financial performance.

Risks and Challenges for Gujarat Toolroom Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges for Gujarat Toolroom’s share price target in 2025:

Limited Market Presence: Being a small-cap company, limited market reach can affect growth and investor confidence. High Competition: Intense competition from established players in the tool manufacturing industry may impact market share. Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in raw material prices can put pressure on margins and profitability. Regulatory Compliance: Changes in government regulations or industry standards could increase operational costs. Economic Uncertainty: Any economic slowdown or reduced industrial activity can directly impact demand for the company’s products.

