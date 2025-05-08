Share Market Update – Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025:- Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd, also known as Hi-Tech Winding Systems Ltd., is a micro-cap company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Incorporated in 1988, it specializes in manufacturing paper tubes and cones primarily for the cotton and synthetic yarn industries. In recent years, the company has shifted its focus to producing packing paper. Gujarat Winding Share Price on BOM as of 8 May 2025 is 8.13 INR.

Gujarat Winding Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 7.95
  • High: 8.27
  • Low: 7.50
  • Mkt cap: 3.95Cr
  • P/E ratio: 50.30
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 8.95
  • 52-wk low: 6.47

Gujarat Winding Share Price Chart

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Gujarat Winding Share Price Target Years Gujarat Winding Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 January
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 February
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 March
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 April
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 May ₹8.50
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 June ₹9
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 July ₹9.50
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 August ₹10
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 September ₹10.50
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 October ₹11
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 November ₹11.50
Gujarat Winding Share Price Target 2025 December ₹12

Gujarat Winding Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 9.2%
  • FII: 0%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 90.8%

Key Factors Affecting Gujarat Winding Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

  1. Product Portfolio Diversification
    Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd. specializes in manufacturing paper cones, tubes, containers, cans, drums, bags, boxes, wrappers, films, sheets, laminates, and packing materials. Expanding and diversifying this product range can open new revenue streams and reduce dependency on a single product category.

  2. Strategic Shareholding Structure
    The company has a promoter holding of 9.17% as of March 2025. Increasing promoter stake could signal confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially attracting more institutional investors and boosting share price.

  3. Financial Performance and Profitability
    In the fiscal year 2024, Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd. reported a net profit of ₹0.05 crore on a total income of ₹0.15 crore. Sustaining and improving profitability is crucial for enhancing investor confidence and supporting share price growth.

  4. Market Capitalization and Valuation
    The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately ₹4 crore. Monitoring valuation metrics such as P/E ratio and price-to-book value can provide insights into the stock’s attractiveness to investors.

  5. Industry and Market Dynamics
    Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd. operates in the paper and paper products industry. Factors such as raw material costs, environmental regulations, and demand in end-user industries can impact the company’s performance and, consequently, its share price.

Risks and Challenges for Gujarat Winding Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

  1. Declining Revenue and Profitability
    The company reported zero revenue and a net profit of ₹0 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024, indicating a significant decline in business activity and profitability.

  2. Low Return on Equity (ROE)
    Gujarat Winding Systems Ltd. has a low return on equity of 0.00% over the past three years, suggesting inefficiencies in generating returns for shareholders.

  3. High Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio
    The company’s P/E ratio stands at 50.81, significantly higher than the industry average of 19.74, indicating that the stock may be overvalued relative to its earnings.

  4. Limited Promoter Holding
    Promoter holding remains unchanged at 9.17%, which is relatively low and may raise concerns about the commitment of the company’s leadership.

  5. Lack of Institutional Investor Interest
    There is no foreign institutional investor (FII) or domestic institutional investor (DII) participation, which can affect stock liquidity and investor confidence.

