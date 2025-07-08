HAL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Propel It Toward ₹6,200–₹6,400?

HAL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Propel It Toward ₹6,200–₹6,400?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL) closed at ₹5,010 today, marking a ~0.4% gain. After consolidating above key moving averages and showing bullish momentum across RSI, MACD, and stochastic indicators, HAL appears poised for a rally toward ₹6,200–₹6,400 by late 2025—provided support zones hold firm.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹5,010 (+0.39%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹3,046 (low) – ₹5,674 (high)

  • RSI (14): ~59.9 (bullish zone)

  • MACD: +28.7, indicating a strong bullish signal

  • Stochastic (9,6): ~71.9 (bullish)

  • ADX (14): ~29, signaling strengthening trend

  • Moving Averages: 50/100/200-day SMAs all trending underneath current price (~₹4,927–₹4,995)

HAL Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Zones

  • Strong Support: ₹4,950–₹5,000 (50-day SMA pivot region)

  • Near-Term Resistance: ₹5,200–₹5,250 (pivot R1/R2); breakout here could confirm bullish momentum

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base-case: ₹6,200 – capturing a full measured move upward

    • Bull-case: ₹6,400 – if bullish trend extends and broader market conditions are favorable

3. HAL Price Target Outlook for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹6,200 — achievable with sustained momentum and support above ₹5,000

  • Bull-case: ₹6,400 — contingent on continued strength from MACD and potential market catalysts

  • Bear-case Risk: A fall below ₹4,900 could trigger retracement toward ₹4,700–₹4,800

4. Risks & Technical Cues to Monitor

  • Overheated MACD/Stochastic may lead to minor pullbacks if price extends too quickly

  • Breakdown beneath ₹4,950–₹5,000 may invalidate bullish outlook; watch volume signals closely

  • Sector-specific or macro shocks (defence budget cuts, global liquidity tightening) could impact momentum

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry zone: ₹5,000–₹5,050 (near SMA support)

  • Stop-loss: ₹4,900 (below SMA support)

  • Targets:

    • First: ₹6,200

    • Extension: ₹6,400

  • Momentum check: Use MACD histogram and volume to confirm bullish extension beyond ₹5,200

