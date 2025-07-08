HAL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Propel It Toward ₹6,200–₹6,400?

IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd is one of India’s largest online marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers. Founded in 1999, the company focuses on facilitating business-to-business (B2B) transactions across various industries, including manufacturing, construction, and retail. IndiaMART Share Price on NSE as of 21 October 2024 is 2,519.20 INR. Here will provide you more details on IndiaMART Share…