HAL Share Price Target 2025: Will Technicals Propel It Toward ₹6,200–₹6,400?
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL) closed at ₹5,010 today, marking a ~0.4% gain. After consolidating above key moving averages and showing bullish momentum across RSI, MACD, and stochastic indicators, HAL appears poised for a rally toward ₹6,200–₹6,400 by late 2025—provided support zones hold firm.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
Price: ₹5,010 (+0.39%)
52‑Week Range: ₹3,046 (low) – ₹5,674 (high)
RSI (14): ~59.9 (bullish zone)
MACD: +28.7, indicating a strong bullish signal
Stochastic (9,6): ~71.9 (bullish)
ADX (14): ~29, signaling strengthening trend
Moving Averages: 50/100/200-day SMAs all trending underneath current price (~₹4,927–₹4,995)
2. Support & Resistance Zones
Strong Support: ₹4,950–₹5,000 (50-day SMA pivot region)
Near-Term Resistance: ₹5,200–₹5,250 (pivot R1/R2); breakout here could confirm bullish momentum
Upside Targets:
Base-case: ₹6,200 – capturing a full measured move upward
Bull-case: ₹6,400 – if bullish trend extends and broader market conditions are favorable
3. HAL Price Target Outlook for 2025
Base-case: ₹6,200 — achievable with sustained momentum and support above ₹5,000
Bull-case: ₹6,400 — contingent on continued strength from MACD and potential market catalysts
Bear-case Risk: A fall below ₹4,900 could trigger retracement toward ₹4,700–₹4,800
4. Risks & Technical Cues to Monitor
Overheated MACD/Stochastic may lead to minor pullbacks if price extends too quickly
Breakdown beneath ₹4,950–₹5,000 may invalidate bullish outlook; watch volume signals closely
Sector-specific or macro shocks (defence budget cuts, global liquidity tightening) could impact momentum
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
Entry zone: ₹5,000–₹5,050 (near SMA support)
Stop-loss: ₹4,900 (below SMA support)
Targets:
First: ₹6,200
Extension: ₹6,400
Momentum check: Use MACD histogram and volume to confirm bullish extension beyond ₹5,200