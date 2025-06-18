Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025:- Harshdeep Hortico Limited, founded in December 2022 and listed on the BSE SME platform in February 2024, designs, manufactures, and sells a diverse range of pots, planters, and garden accessories—such as hoses and watering cans—and has recently added outdoor furniture to its offerings. The company operates two manufacturing units in Bhiwandi and Pune and distributes its products through stores in Delhi, Pune, and Rajahmundry, along with distributors across Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Visakhapatnam. It follows an omni‑channel sales model, serving customers across 27 Indian states and exporting to countries like the UK, Nepal, and East Africa. Harshdeep Hortico Share Price on BOM as of 18 June 2025 is 85.00 INR.

Harshdeep Hortico Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 83.00

High: 85.00

Low: 83.00

Mkt cap: 136.80Cr

P/E ratio: 22.67

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 86.00

52-wk low: 55.95

Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Chart

Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target Years Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 January – Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 February – Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 March – Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 April – Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 May – Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 June ₹85 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 July ₹87 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 August ₹89 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 September ₹91 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 October ₹93 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 November ₹95 Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Target 2025 December ₹97

Harshdeep Hortico Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 72.77%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 27.23%

Key Factors Affecting Harshdeep Hortico Share Price Growth

Here are five plausible key factors that would influence its share price trajectory toward a 2025 target:

Agriculture and Horticulture Sector Strength

If Harshdeep Hortico operates in horticulture, its growth is closely tied to crop yields, seasonal demand, rainfall patterns, and crop prices. Technological Adoption in Operations

Implementing modern agri-tech—such as drip irrigation, greenhouse systems, improved seed varieties, and automation—can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve margins. Market Expansion and Export Potential

Scaling sales through new domestic markets or exporting (e.g., to the Middle East, Europe, or Southeast Asia) offers the potential to boost revenue and improve professional perception. Government Policies and Incentives

Subsidies, minimum support prices (MSP), export benefits, and horticulture-focused schemes can significantly impact profitability and investment appeal. Supply Chain and Post-Harvest Efficiency

Efficient cold chain management, logistics, and warehousing reduce wastage and improve product quality, strengthening revenue consistency and brand reputation.

Risks and Challenges for Harshdeep Hortico Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect Harshdeep Hortico’s share price target for 2025:

1. Supply Chain Concentration

The company sources nearly 96% of its raw materials from Maharashtra. Any disruption—like logistics issues or supplier problems—in that region could significantly impact production and margins.

2. Very Short Operating History

Incorporated only in December 2022, Harshdeep Hortico has a limited track record. This makes it harder for investors to assess long-term performance, sustainability, and resilience in changing market conditions.

3. SME Listing and Liquidity Risk

Listed on the BSE SME platform, the stock typically exhibits low trading volumes and higher price volatility. This can reduce liquidity and make it more difficult for investors to buy or sell shares at fair prices.

4. Rising Raw Material Costs

Dependent on plastic and polymer inputs, the company is vulnerable to fluctuations in raw material prices. Unexpected cost increases without the ability to raise selling prices could erode profit margins.

5. Execution Risk from Expansion Plans

Harshdeep Hortico is scaling production capacity, opening new showrooms, and adding product lines by March 2025. Any delays, cost overruns, or low returns on these initiatives could dampen investor confidence.

