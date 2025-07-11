Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Target 2025: Technicals Signal Buy Amid Mid‑Recovery

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (BSE: 532467 / NSE: HAZOOR) is trading around ₹44.43, gaining ~1.4% today. Technical platforms like Investing.com show “Strong Buy” on daily, weekly, and monthly frames, driven by positive moving averages and oscillator signals. Key support stands at ₹44.00, with potential upside forecasts ranging from ₹55–₹56 by late 2025*. A sustained hold above support may pave the path to recovery.

1. Technical Overview (As of Today)

  • Price: ₹44.43 (+1.44%)

  • Technical Rating: Daily/weekly/monthly all indicate Strong Buy, with favorable MA and oscillators mix 

  • MACD: Positive crossover signal

  • RSI (14): ~54 — neutral-to-positive momentum

  • Stochastic RSI / CCI: Mixed — some overbought flags but no clear reversal signal yet

A recent pivot‑top sell signal suggests moderate pullback risk, though price remains above multi-timeframe support.

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Level Zone (₹) Notes
Support 1 ₹44.00 Accumulated volume pivot & base level
Support 2 ₹42.34 Additional MA-based technical buffer 
Resistance 1 ₹46.80–₹47.00 Near-term Hess resistance zone from pivots 
Upside Target ₹55–₹56 WalletInvestor’s 1-year technical forecast 

  • Base‑case: ₹46–₹48 — if price holds above ₹44 and continues upward

  • Target Range: ₹55–₹56 — aligns with technical forecast modeling

  • Bear‑case Risk: Drop below ₹44 support could expose a slide toward ₹42–₹43

4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints

  • Pivot‑top sell signal issued on July 7 suggests short-term caution

  • Recent decline in volume amid gains could hint at weakening momentum

  • Stock trades at a ~54% discount to its fair intrinsic value estimate (~₹95.86), offering some value buffer if recovery plays out

5. Tactical Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹44.00–₹44.50 (near pivot support)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹43.80–₹43.90 (just below support shelf)

  • Targets: First: ₹48; then stretch toward ₹55–₹56

  • Confirmation: Volume on rebound and MACD histogram staying positive are key triggers

