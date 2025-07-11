Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price Target 2025: Technicals Signal Buy Amid Mid‑Recovery
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (BSE: 532467 / NSE: HAZOOR) is trading around ₹44.43, gaining ~1.4% today. Technical platforms like Investing.com show “Strong Buy” on daily, weekly, and monthly frames, driven by positive moving averages and oscillator signals. Key support stands at ₹44.00, with potential upside forecasts ranging from ₹55–₹56 by late 2025*. A sustained hold above support may pave the path to recovery.
1. Technical Overview (As of Today)
-
Price: ₹44.43 (+1.44%)
-
Technical Rating: Daily/weekly/monthly all indicate Strong Buy, with favorable MA and oscillators mix
-
MACD: Positive crossover signal
-
RSI (14): ~54 — neutral-to-positive momentum
-
Stochastic RSI / CCI: Mixed — some overbought flags but no clear reversal signal yet
A recent pivot‑top sell signal suggests moderate pullback risk, though price remains above multi-timeframe support.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
|Level
|Zone (₹)
|Notes
|Support 1
|₹44.00
|Accumulated volume pivot & base level
|Support 2
|₹42.34
|Additional MA-based technical buffer
|Resistance 1
|₹46.80–₹47.00
|Near-term Hess resistance zone from pivots
|Upside Target
|₹55–₹56
|WalletInvestor’s 1-year technical forecast
-
Base‑case: ₹46–₹48 — if price holds above ₹44 and continues upward
-
Target Range: ₹55–₹56 — aligns with technical forecast modeling
-
Bear‑case Risk: Drop below ₹44 support could expose a slide toward ₹42–₹43
4. Risks & Technical Watchpoints
-
Pivot‑top sell signal issued on July 7 suggests short-term caution
-
Recent decline in volume amid gains could hint at weakening momentum
-
Stock trades at a ~54% discount to its fair intrinsic value estimate (~₹95.86), offering some value buffer if recovery plays out
5. Tactical Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹44.00–₹44.50 (near pivot support)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹43.80–₹43.90 (just below support shelf)
-
Targets: First: ₹48; then stretch toward ₹55–₹56
-
Confirmation: Volume on rebound and MACD histogram staying positive are key triggers