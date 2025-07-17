HBL Power Systems Share Price Target 2025: Can the Stock Recharge to ₹800?
Current Price: ₹606.50 (as of July 16, 2025)
NSE Symbol: HBLPOWER
HBL Power Systems, a prominent player in the industrial batteries and power electronics segment, is trading around ₹606 today. With strong fundamentals and technical patterns forming, investors are keen to know — can HBL Power retest its highs by 2025? Let’s explore.
About HBL Power Systems
HBL Power Systems is an Indian company specializing in batteries, power electronics, and railway signaling. It serves critical industries such as defense, telecom, and railways.
-
Market Cap: ₹16,700 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹405 – ₹739.65
-
3-Year Return: ~565%
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Status
|RSI (14)
|~46 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Slightly Negative
|200-Day MA
|Acting as Support
|Weekly Trend
|Bullish
Short-term indicators remain mixed, but the long-term trend signals a potential bullish continuation if the stock holds above ₹600.
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Range: ₹600 – ₹605
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹650
-
Next Resistance: ₹700
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹740 – ₹800
A decisive move above ₹650 could open the path toward ₹740 and beyond.
HBL Power Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price
|Upside Potential
|Short-Term
|₹650 – ₹670
|+7% to +11%
|Medium-Term
|₹700 – ₹740
|+15% to +22%
|Long-Term
|₹740 – ₹800
|+22% to +32%
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year Projection: ₹791.97
-
Analyst Consensus: Bullish for 2025, contingent on ₹650 breakout.
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹600 – ₹610
-
Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹650
-
Profit Booking: ₹670 → ₹700 → ₹740 → ₹800
-
Stop-Loss: ₹580
Risks & Challenges
-
Weakness below ₹600 may trigger a decline toward ₹550.
-
Short-term technicals are still neutral to weak.
-
Macroeconomic factors may affect industrial demand.
Quick Summary
|Current Price
|₹606.50
|Support Levels
|₹600 – ₹605
|Resistance Levels
|₹650 → ₹700 → ₹740+
|Target for 2025
|₹740 – ₹800
|Technical Outlook
|Cautiously Bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate