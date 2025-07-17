HBL Power Systems Share Price Target 2025_ Can the Stock Recharge to ₹800_

Current Price: ₹606.50 (as of July 16, 2025)

NSE Symbol: HBLPOWER

HBL Power Systems, a prominent player in the industrial batteries and power electronics segment, is trading around ₹606 today. With strong fundamentals and technical patterns forming, investors are keen to know — can HBL Power retest its highs by 2025? Let’s explore.

About HBL Power Systems

HBL Power Systems is an Indian company specializing in batteries, power electronics, and railway signaling. It serves critical industries such as defense, telecom, and railways.

Market Cap: ₹16,700 crore

52-Week Range: ₹405 – ₹739.65

3-Year Return: ~565%

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Status RSI (14) ~46 (Neutral) MACD Slightly Negative 200-Day MA Acting as Support Weekly Trend Bullish

Short-term indicators remain mixed, but the long-term trend signals a potential bullish continuation if the stock holds above ₹600.

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support Range: ₹600 – ₹605

Immediate Resistance: ₹650

Next Resistance: ₹700

Long-Term Resistance: ₹740 – ₹800

A decisive move above ₹650 could open the path toward ₹740 and beyond.

HBL Power Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Upside Potential Short-Term ₹650 – ₹670 +7% to +11% Medium-Term ₹700 – ₹740 +15% to +22% Long-Term ₹740 – ₹800 +22% to +32%

WalletInvestor 1-Year Projection: ₹791.97

Analyst Consensus: Bullish for 2025, contingent on ₹650 breakout.

Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹600 – ₹610

Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹650

Profit Booking: ₹670 → ₹700 → ₹740 → ₹800

Stop-Loss: ₹580

Risks & Challenges

Weakness below ₹600 may trigger a decline toward ₹550.

Short-term technicals are still neutral to weak.

Macroeconomic factors may affect industrial demand.

Quick Summary