Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) is a leading infrastructure and construction company in India, known for taking on large and complex projects. The company has worked on major projects, including highways, bridges, tunnels, power plants, and water infrastructure, helping to shape India’s development and connectivity. HCC’s Share Price on NSE as of 27 September 2025 is 27.47 INR. Here are more details on HCC’s Share Price Target for 2025, 2026, to 2030.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹28.05

High Price: ₹28.37

Low Price: ₹27.34

Previous Close: ₹28.09

Volume: 6,159,740

Value (Lacs): ₹1,699.47

VWAP: ₹27.82

UC Limit: ₹29.49

LC Limit: ₹26.68

P/E ratio: 9.78

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹47.85

52-wk low: ₹21.97

Mkt cap: ₹5,019Cr

Face Value: ₹1

HCC Share Price Chart

HCC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

HCC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹50 2026 ₹70 2027 ₹90 2028 ₹110 2029 ₹130 2030 ₹150

HCC Share Price Target 2025

HCC share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹50. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC)’s share price target in 2025:

Expansion into New Infrastructure Sectors : If HCC expands into emerging sectors such as green infrastructure, renewable energy projects, or smart city development, it could unlock new revenue streams. This diversification would strengthen its growth prospects and attract more investor interest, potentially boosting the share price.

Improvement in Cash Flow and Profitability : Effective cash flow management and improved profitability will be crucial for HCC’s financial health. By maintaining healthy cash flow, the company can manage operational costs, reduce debt, and enhance project funding, which will positively impact its stock performance.

Adoption of Advanced Technology: The construction industry rapidly evolves with new technologies, like automation and digital project management tools. HCC’s adoption of these innovations to improve efficiency and reduce costs could enhance its competitiveness, increase project success rates, and positively influence its share price trajectory by 2025.

HCC Share Price Target 2030

HCC share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹150. Here are three potential risks and challenges for Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC)’s share price target in 2030:

Dependence on Government Contracts : A significant portion of HCC’s projects rely on government contracts, which can be affected by policy changes, budget constraints, or shifts in political priorities. Reduced government spending on infrastructure or delays in project approvals could impact HCC’s revenue stream and long-term share price growth.

Project Delays and Cost Overruns : Large infrastructure projects often face risks of delays and unexpected cost increases due to factors like regulatory hurdles, labor shortages, or material price fluctuations. Persistent project delays or budget overruns could reduce profitability and strain HCC’s financial health, potentially affecting investor confidence by 2030.

Environmental and Regulatory Compliance: By 2030, stricter environmental regulations and sustainability standards may impact infrastructure companies. If HCC faces challenges in meeting these regulations or incurs additional costs for compliance, it could affect project timelines and profitability, posing a risk to its stock performance in the long run.

Shareholding Pattern For Hindustan Construction Company Ltd

Promoters: 16.72%

FII: 9.83%

DII: 6.84%

Public: 66.81%

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Financials

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 56.03B -20.03% Operating expense 12.09B -7.48% Net income 1.13B -76.45% Net profit margin 2.01 -70.53% Earnings per share 0.49 — EBITDA 7.21B 12.80% Effective tax rate 78.47% —

