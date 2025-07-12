HCC Share Price: Technical Analysis & 2025 Target from Current Levels
As of July 12, 2025 — Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd (NSE: HCC) trades around ₹29.11, showing bearish technical momentum. Analyst consensus targets a modest rise to ₹35–36 by mid‑2026, implying ~20% upside.
Market Snapshot
-
Current Price (July 12, 2025): ₹29.11 (NSE – delayed)
-
12‑Month Performance: Down ~37% y‑o‑y, underperforming BSE 100 by ~39%
-
P/E Ratio: ~25×, no dividend payout
Technical Analysis Overview
-
Rated as a Strong Sell in both short- and long-term technical indicators
-
Momentum & Trend: Falling star classification, price below 200‑day MA (~11%)
-
Volume & RSI: Weak volume and negative technical sentiment hint at limited near-term bounce
Key Levels: Support & Resistance
-
Support: ₹29.00–₹28.50 (current low zone)
-
Resistance / Target Zones: Analysts see upside near ₹35.00–₹36.75 by 12 months
Break above ₹30–₹31 may turn sentiment more constructive; breach below ₹28 would reinforce bearish trend.
2025–2026 Price Targets (Estimates)
|Timeframe
|Target Price (₹)
|Implied Upside
|12‑Month (Base)
|35.00
|+20.2%
|Analyst High
|36.75
|+26.2%
This consensus reflects Wall Street and India expert outlooks indicating a single-digit to mid-teens gain from current ₹29.1 levels.
Trade Setup & Strategy
-
Technical Outlook: Bearish baseline; reversal required beyond ₹31.
-
Recommended Entry Zone: ₹29.0–₹29.5 (if a bottom is confirmed)
-
Target: ₹35.0–₹36.8
-
Stop-Loss: ₹27.50 (below key support)
Risk Factors & Fundamental Context
-
Overvaluation Risk: Intrinsic value estimated ~₹17, implying ~70% premium
-
Financial Weakness: High debt, low margin, inconsistent profit booking
-
Macro Dependence: Infrastructure execution delays and regulatory risks can impact orders
-
Volatility: Historically volatile small-cap stock, sensitive to news flow