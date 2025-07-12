HCC Share Price: Technical Analysis & 2025 Target from Current Levels

ByAnkita Vasishtha

As of July 12, 2025 — Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd (NSE: HCC) trades around ₹29.11, showing bearish technical momentum. Analyst consensus targets a modest rise to ₹35–36 by mid‑2026, implying ~20% upside.

Market Snapshot

  • Current Price (July 12, 2025): ₹29.11 (NSE ­– delayed)

  • 12‑Month Performance: Down ~37% y‑o‑y, underperforming BSE 100 by ~39% 

  • P/E Ratio: ~25×, no dividend payout

HCC Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Overview

  • Rated as a Strong Sell in both short- and long-term technical indicators

  • Momentum & Trend: Falling star classification, price below 200‑day MA (~11%)

  • Volume & RSI: Weak volume and negative technical sentiment hint at limited near-term bounce

Key Levels: Support & Resistance

  • Support: ₹29.00–₹28.50 (current low zone)

  • Resistance / Target Zones: Analysts see upside near ₹35.00–₹36.75 by 12 months

Break above ₹30–₹31 may turn sentiment more constructive; breach below ₹28 would reinforce bearish trend.

2025–2026 Price Targets (Estimates)

Timeframe Target Price (₹) Implied Upside
12‑Month (Base) 35.00 +20.2%
Analyst High 36.75 +26.2%

This consensus reflects Wall Street and India expert outlooks indicating a single-digit to mid-teens gain from current ₹29.1 levels.

Trade Setup & Strategy

  • Technical Outlook: Bearish baseline; reversal required beyond ₹31.

  • Recommended Entry Zone: ₹29.0–₹29.5 (if a bottom is confirmed)

  • Target: ₹35.0–₹36.8

  • Stop-Loss: ₹27.50 (below key support)

Risk Factors & Fundamental Context

  1. Overvaluation Risk: Intrinsic value estimated ~₹17, implying ~70% premium

  2. Financial Weakness: High debt, low margin, inconsistent profit booking

  3. Macro Dependence: Infrastructure execution delays and regulatory risks can impact orders

  4. Volatility: Historically volatile small-cap stock, sensitive to news flow

