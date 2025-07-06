HDB Financial Services Share Price Target 2025: Technical Outlook

HDB Financial Services Share Price Target 2025: Technical Outlook

ByAnkita Vasishtha

HDB Financial Services (NSE: HDBFS) is trading at ₹845.45, down –2.15% today. Technical analysis shows strong bullish signals across moving averages, but RSI and stochastic indicators are overbought, suggesting a possible consolidation before continuation. If support holds near ₹835–₹840, the stock could head toward ₹950–₹980 by late 2025.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)

  • Price: ₹845.45 (−₹18.55, −2.15%)

  • RSI (14): ~75.3 (overbought)

  • Stochastic %K: ~15.2 (oversold), but StochRSI ~86.2

  • MACD: Strong positive ~144.3 (bullish)

  • MA Trend: All major MAs (5-, 50-, 100-, 200-day) are bullish with price above ₹842–₹846

hdb financial services share price Chart

2. Trend & Momentum Signals

  • Moving Averages: 9 moving averages indicate a clear bullish trend

  • ADX: ~32 (strong trend)

  • Pivot Levels (Classic): Support at ₹840, resistance at ₹842.95–₹845.90

Bottom Line: Technicals are bullish, but near-term strength may take a breather given overbought oscillators.

3. Support & Resistance Zones

  • Primary Support: ₹835–₹840 (pivot & recent price range)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹860–₹865 (rounded pivot and psychological barrier)

  • Upside Targets: ₹950–₹980 (bringing potential ~12–16% upside)

  • Key Breakpoint: Sustained trading above ₹860 confirms next leg; fallback below ₹835 may trigger pullback toward ₹810–₹820.

4. 2025 Price Target Outlook

  • Base-case: ₹950 — if support holds and momentum continues

  • Bull-case: ₹980–₹1,000 — if breaking past ₹865 with strong volumes

  • Bear-case: ₹810–₹820 — IF price dips below ₹835 support

5. Risks & Technical Caveats

  • Overbought RSI (~75) may delay further gains

  • Conflicting Stochastic signals signal caution — momentum may lack strength short-term

  • A break of ₹835 support could reverse the trend to neutral-to-bearish

  • Macro triggers: interest rates, NBFC sector stress, or global liquidity could hit sentiment

6. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹840–₹845 (around pivot support)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹830 (below critical pivot)

  • Targets: ₹950 first, then stretch to ₹980–₹1,000

  • Tactical Tip: Wait for breakout above ₹860 with volume before adding more

Similar Posts

Waaree Energies Share Price Target

Waaree Energies Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Stock Market Update

ByRonak Sharma

Waaree Energies Ltd is a leading Indian solar energy company known for manufacturing high-quality solar panels and offering end-to-end solar solutions. Founded in 1989, the company has grown to be one of India’s largest solar PV module manufacturers with a strong presence in over 350 locations across India and around 68 countries worldwide. Waaree provides…

UltraTech Cement Share Price Target

Stock Market Update – UltraTech Cement Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

UltraTech Cement Ltd is one of the largest cement manufacturers in India. Founded in 1983, it is part of the Aditya Birla Group. UltraTech produces various types of cement, including ordinary Portland cement and ready-mix concrete, serving both residential and commercial construction projects. UltraTech Cement Share Price on NSE as of 21 October 2024 is 10,839.00…

HDFC AMC Share Price Target 2024 - Shareholding Pattern For HDFC AMC Limited

HDFC AMC Share Price Target 2024 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For HDFC AMC Limited

BySurbhi Rajpoot

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is one of the big-shot asset management companies in the Indian market. It was founded in 1999 as a venture between HDFC Limited and Standard Life Investments. This was in a bid to introduce efficiency in their operations. The company offers numerous types of mutual funds depending on the…

Jonjua Overseas Share Price Target

Jonjua Overseas Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 – Stock Market Update

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Jonjua Overseas Ltd is an Indian company engaged in providing a range of business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services. Established with a focus on delivering high-quality solutions, the company supports clients in areas like accounting, taxation, and business consultancy. Known for its client-centric approach, Jonjua Overseas serves both domestic and international markets, helping businesses…

KPIT Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – KPIT Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KPIT Share Price Target 2025:- KPIT Technologies’ share price target for 2025 will depend on the growing demand for automotive software, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving solutions. As a key technology partner for global automakers, KPIT has strong growth potential, but challenges like industry slowdowns, competition, and regulatory changes could impact its performance. KPIT Share…

Tejas Networks Share Price Target

Tejas Networks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 and More Details

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Tejas Networks Ltd is an Indian technology company that designs and manufactures telecommunications equipment. Founded in 2000, the company provides advanced networking solutions, including optical networking products and broadband access technologies. Tejas Networks serves telecom service providers, internet service providers, and utility companies, both in India and internationally. Tejas Networks Share Price on NSE as…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *