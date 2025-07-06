HDB Financial Services Share Price Target 2025: Technical Outlook
HDB Financial Services (NSE: HDBFS) is trading at ₹845.45, down –2.15% today. Technical analysis shows strong bullish signals across moving averages, but RSI and stochastic indicators are overbought, suggesting a possible consolidation before continuation. If support holds near ₹835–₹840, the stock could head toward ₹950–₹980 by late 2025.
1. Current Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)
-
Price: ₹845.45 (−₹18.55, −2.15%)
-
RSI (14): ~75.3 (overbought)
-
Stochastic %K: ~15.2 (oversold), but StochRSI ~86.2
-
MACD: Strong positive ~144.3 (bullish)
-
MA Trend: All major MAs (5-, 50-, 100-, 200-day) are bullish with price above ₹842–₹846
2. Trend & Momentum Signals
-
Moving Averages: 9 moving averages indicate a clear bullish trend
-
ADX: ~32 (strong trend)
-
Pivot Levels (Classic): Support at ₹840, resistance at ₹842.95–₹845.90
Bottom Line: Technicals are bullish, but near-term strength may take a breather given overbought oscillators.
3. Support & Resistance Zones
-
Primary Support: ₹835–₹840 (pivot & recent price range)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹860–₹865 (rounded pivot and psychological barrier)
-
Upside Targets: ₹950–₹980 (bringing potential ~12–16% upside)
-
Key Breakpoint: Sustained trading above ₹860 confirms next leg; fallback below ₹835 may trigger pullback toward ₹810–₹820.
4. 2025 Price Target Outlook
-
Base-case: ₹950 — if support holds and momentum continues
-
Bull-case: ₹980–₹1,000 — if breaking past ₹865 with strong volumes
-
Bear-case: ₹810–₹820 — IF price dips below ₹835 support
5. Risks & Technical Caveats
-
Overbought RSI (~75) may delay further gains
-
Conflicting Stochastic signals signal caution — momentum may lack strength short-term
-
A break of ₹835 support could reverse the trend to neutral-to-bearish
-
Macro triggers: interest rates, NBFC sector stress, or global liquidity could hit sentiment
6. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹840–₹845 (around pivot support)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹830 (below critical pivot)
-
Targets: ₹950 first, then stretch to ₹980–₹1,000
-
Tactical Tip: Wait for breakout above ₹860 with volume before adding more