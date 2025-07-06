HDB Financial Services Share Price Target 2025: Technical Outlook

HDB Financial Services (NSE: HDBFS) is trading at ₹845.45, down –2.15% today. Technical analysis shows strong bullish signals across moving averages, but RSI and stochastic indicators are overbought, suggesting a possible consolidation before continuation. If support holds near ₹835–₹840, the stock could head toward ₹950–₹980 by late 2025.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (Today’s Data)

Price: ₹845.45 (−₹18.55, −2.15%)

RSI (14): ~75.3 (overbought)

Stochastic %K: ~15.2 (oversold), but StochRSI ~86.2

MACD: Strong positive ~144.3 (bullish)

MA Trend: All major MAs (5-, 50-, 100-, 200-day) are bullish with price above ₹842–₹846

2. Trend & Momentum Signals

Moving Averages: 9 moving averages indicate a clear bullish trend

ADX: ~32 (strong trend)

Pivot Levels (Classic): Support at ₹840, resistance at ₹842.95–₹845.90

Bottom Line: Technicals are bullish, but near-term strength may take a breather given overbought oscillators.

3. Support & Resistance Zones

Primary Support: ₹835–₹840 (pivot & recent price range)

Immediate Resistance: ₹860–₹865 (rounded pivot and psychological barrier)

Upside Targets: ₹950–₹980 (bringing potential ~12–16% upside)

Key Breakpoint: Sustained trading above ₹860 confirms next leg; fallback below ₹835 may trigger pullback toward ₹810–₹820.

4. 2025 Price Target Outlook

Base-case: ₹950 — if support holds and momentum continues

Bull-case: ₹980–₹1,000 — if breaking past ₹865 with strong volumes

Bear-case: ₹810–₹820 — IF price dips below ₹835 support

5. Risks & Technical Caveats

Overbought RSI (~75) may delay further gains

Conflicting Stochastic signals signal caution — momentum may lack strength short-term

A break of ₹835 support could reverse the trend to neutral-to-bearish

Macro triggers: interest rates, NBFC sector stress, or global liquidity could hit sentiment

6. Suggested Trading Strategy