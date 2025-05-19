HDFC Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Current Graph

HDFC Bank Ltd is one of India’s largest and most trusted private sector banks. Founded in 1994, the bank provides a wide range of financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking, and treasury operations. Known for its strong focus on customer service, digital innovation, and consistent financial performance, HDFC Bank has a vast network of branches and ATMs across India. HDFC Bank Share Price on NSE as of 19 May 2025 is 1,934.50 INR. Here will provide you more details on HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

HDFC Bank Ltd: Market Overview

Open: ₹1,933.80

High: ₹1,943.80

Low: ₹1,928.40

Previous Close: ₹1,933.80

Volume: 8,513,724

Value (Lacs): ₹153,499.19

52 Week High: ₹1,978.90

52 Week Low: ₹1,363.55

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): ₹1,481,604

Face Value: ₹1

HDFC Bank Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitors of HDFC Bank Ltd with their approximate market capitalizations:

State Bank of India (SBI)

Market Capital: ₹570,000 Crores ICICI Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹620,000 Crores Axis Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹290,000 Crores Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹360,000 Crores IndusInd Bank Ltd

Market Capital: ₹110,000 Crores

HDFC Bank Share Price Chart

HDFC Bank Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

HDFC Bank Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹1980 2026 ₹2315 2027 ₹2755 2028 ₹3244 2029 ₹3765 2030 ₹4235

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025

HDFC Bank share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹1980. Here are three potential risks and challenges for HDFC Bank’s share price target in 2025:

Intensified Competition : With the rise of fintech companies and digital banks, HDFC Bank faces growing competition in the retail and digital banking space. Increased pressure to innovate and retain market share could impact profitability if the bank needs to invest heavily in technology upgrades.

Economic Slowdown : A prolonged economic slowdown or global recession could affect key sectors like retail lending, corporate loans, and small businesses. This would lead to reduced demand for loans, impacting revenue growth and increasing the risk of defaults.

Global Economic Risks: Geopolitical tensions, global inflation, or supply chain disruptions could negatively affect businesses in India. These global factors could create instability in the financial markets, influencing investor sentiment and putting downward pressure on HDFC Bank’s stock performance.

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2030

HDFC Bank share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹4235. Here are three potential risks and challenges for HDFC Bank’s share price target in 2030:

Regulatory Changes: Over time, changes in banking regulations or increased regulatory scrutiny in areas like lending practices, capital adequacy, or digital banking could impact HDFC Bank’s growth strategies. New compliance requirements might increase operational costs and limit flexibility. Technological Disruptions: The rapid pace of technological advancements in financial services could pose a challenge. If HDFC Bank fails to adapt to future innovations like blockchain, AI-driven financial services, or decentralized finance (DeFi), it might lose competitive ground to more tech-savvy players. Global and Domestic Economic Volatility: Long-term economic uncertainties such as inflation, interest rate fluctuations, or geopolitical crises could impact both the Indian and global economy. Economic downturns could reduce lending demand, increase default risks, and affect overall banking sector performance, including HDFC Bank’s stock price.

HDFC Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Foreign Institutions: 48.3%

Promoters: 0%

Public: 15.84%

Other Domestic Institutions: 35.84%

HDFC Bank Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 2.29T 102.45% Operating expense 1.52T 195.48% Net income 640.62B 39.27% Net profit margin 27.99 -31.21% Earnings per share 90.01 14.10% EBITDA — — Effective tax rate 14.53% —

