Heartbreaking Accident: One Dead, Child Injured After Car Slams Into Tree

A tragic single-vehicle accident in Bradley, Illinois, has claimed the life of a driver and left a juvenile passenger hospitalized with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, February 21, in the 600 block of West Goodwin Street, just west of Center Avenue.

Crash Details

According to Bradley Police, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a tree, causing severe damage. Emergency responders arrived quickly and found both the driver and young passenger with serious injuries. They were immediately transported to Ascension St. Mary Hospital in Kankakee for emergency treatment.

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they tragically succumbed to their injuries on Saturday. The juvenile passenger was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where they remain in stable condition.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet determined if speed, weather conditions, or other factors played a role. The identity of the driver and passenger has not been disclosed, pending notification of family members.

Community Reaction

News of the fatal crash has sent shockwaves through the Bradley community, with many expressing their condolences and prayers for the injured child. Residents are reminded to stay cautious on the roads, particularly during evening hours when visibility is reduced.

What’s Next?

The Bradley Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities as they work to determine what led to the deadly accident.

For updates on this developing story, follow local news outlets and official statements from law enforcement.