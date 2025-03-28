Share Market Update – HEG Share Price Target 2025

HEG Share Price Target 2025:- HEG Limited, a leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand from the steel industry and expanding global markets. The company benefits from increasing infrastructure projects and industrial development, which boost the need for steel and, in turn, graphite electrodes. HEG Share Price on NSE as of 28 March 2025 is 475.65 INR.

HEG Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 485.95

High: 495.90

Low: 475.00

Mkt cap: 9.18KCr

P/E ratio: 41.43

Div yield: 0.95%

52-wk high: 619.50

52-wk low: 331.25

HEG Share Price Chart

HEG Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

HEG Share Price Target Years HEG Share Price Target Months Share Price Target HEG Share Price Target 2025 January – HEG Share Price Target 2025 February – HEG Share Price Target 2025 March ₹510 HEG Share Price Target 2025 April ₹520 HEG Share Price Target 2025 May ₹530 HEG Share Price Target 2025 June ₹540 HEG Share Price Target 2025 July ₹550 HEG Share Price Target 2025 August ₹560 HEG Share Price Target 2025 September ₹570 HEG Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580 HEG Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590 HEG Share Price Target 2025 December ₹620

HEG Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 55.78%

FII: 7.08%

DII: 12.09%

Public: 25.06%

Key Factors Affecting HEG Share Price Growth

Graphite Electrode Demand – The demand for graphite electrodes in steel manufacturing, especially in electric arc furnaces, will significantly impact HEG’s revenue and profitability.

Raw Material Prices – Fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials like needle coke can affect HEG’s production costs and profit margins.

Global Steel Industry Performance – Since HEG supplies graphite electrodes to steel producers, the overall health of the global steel industry will directly influence its stock performance.

Export Market Opportunities – A strong international presence and growing export demand can boost HEG’s revenue, especially in countries with high steel production.

Government Policies & Regulations – Any changes in environmental policies, import-export duties, or trade restrictions can impact HEG’s business operations and growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for HEG Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the cost of needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrodes, can impact production costs and profit margins.

Cyclical Nature of the Steel Industry – Since HEG’s business is closely linked to steel production, any slowdown in the global steel industry could reduce demand for graphite electrodes.

Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Stricter environmental norms on carbon emissions and industrial waste management may lead to higher compliance costs for HEG.

Global Trade Uncertainty – Trade restrictions, import-export duties, and geopolitical tensions could affect HEG’s international sales and overall revenue.

Intense Market Competition – Rising competition from domestic and international graphite electrode manufacturers may pressure pricing and market share, affecting HEG’s growth prospects.

