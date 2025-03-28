HEG Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – HEG Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

HEG Share Price Target 2025:- HEG Limited, a leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes, is expected to see steady growth in its share price by 2025, driven by strong demand from the steel industry and expanding global markets. The company benefits from increasing infrastructure projects and industrial development, which boost the need for steel and, in turn, graphite electrodes. HEG Share Price on NSE as of 28 March 2025 is 475.65 INR.

HEG Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 485.95
  • High: 495.90
  • Low: 475.00
  • Mkt cap: 9.18KCr
  • P/E ratio: 41.43
  • Div yield: 0.95%
  • 52-wk high: 619.50
  • 52-wk low: 331.25

HEG Share Price Chart

HEG Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

HEG Share Price Target Years HEG Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
HEG Share Price Target 2025 January
HEG Share Price Target 2025 February
HEG Share Price Target 2025 March ₹510
HEG Share Price Target 2025 April ₹520
HEG Share Price Target 2025 May ₹530
HEG Share Price Target 2025 June ₹540
HEG Share Price Target 2025 July ₹550
HEG Share Price Target 2025 August ₹560
HEG Share Price Target 2025 September ₹570
HEG Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580
HEG Share Price Target 2025 November ₹590
HEG Share Price Target 2025 December ₹620

HEG Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 55.78%
  • FII: 7.08%
  • DII: 12.09%
  • Public: 25.06%

Key Factors Affecting HEG Share Price Growth

  • Graphite Electrode Demand – The demand for graphite electrodes in steel manufacturing, especially in electric arc furnaces, will significantly impact HEG’s revenue and profitability.

  • Raw Material Prices – Fluctuations in the cost of key raw materials like needle coke can affect HEG’s production costs and profit margins.

  • Global Steel Industry Performance – Since HEG supplies graphite electrodes to steel producers, the overall health of the global steel industry will directly influence its stock performance.

  • Export Market Opportunities – A strong international presence and growing export demand can boost HEG’s revenue, especially in countries with high steel production.

  • Government Policies & Regulations – Any changes in environmental policies, import-export duties, or trade restrictions can impact HEG’s business operations and growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for HEG Share Price

  • Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the cost of needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrodes, can impact production costs and profit margins.

  • Cyclical Nature of the Steel Industry – Since HEG’s business is closely linked to steel production, any slowdown in the global steel industry could reduce demand for graphite electrodes.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Stricter environmental norms on carbon emissions and industrial waste management may lead to higher compliance costs for HEG.

  • Global Trade Uncertainty – Trade restrictions, import-export duties, and geopolitical tensions could affect HEG’s international sales and overall revenue.

  • Intense Market Competition – Rising competition from domestic and international graphite electrode manufacturers may pressure pricing and market share, affecting HEG’s growth prospects.

