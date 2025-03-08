Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Stock Falls 16% Over A Bleak Outlook for 2025

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Stock Plummets 16% Amid Weak 2025 Outlook

ByJammuna

After releasing a much lower-than-expected projection for the entire year and revealing mixed profit data for the first quarter of 2025, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise saw a sharp 16.18% decline in its stock price. Despite strong artificial intelligence (AI) orders and considerable sales growth, the business IT giant—often mistaken with its consumer computing rival HP Inc. disappointed investors.

Mixed Q1 2025 Results:

HPE announced $7.85 billion in sales for the first quarter of 2025, a little more than the $7.8 billion Wall Street had predicted. But at $0.49, its earnings per share (EPS) fell short of the average estimate by one cent. Even while a shortfall in earnings may not usually justify such a dramatic purchase, investors are now very concerned about the underlying causes of the downturn.

HPE suffered in key financial indicators despite a remarkable 17% year-over-year revenue increase and a jump in AI-related activity, with net AI system orders of $1.6 billion and enterprise AI orders growing by 40%. The business’s gross margins suffered a severe setback, falling 720 basis points to 29.2%. The problem with earnings quality was further highlighted by GAAP earnings being reported at $0.44 per share, five cents less than the non-GAAP amount.

HPE’s $877 million quarterly negative free cash flow was one of the most concerning features of the company’s earnings release. The sustainability of the business’s present financial trajectory is called into doubt by this significant cash burn. Despite a 52% GAAP growth in earnings, the company’s inability to produce positive cash flow has raised questions about its long-term sustainability and operational effectiveness.

HPE’s second-quarter projection was far less than anticipated. Analysts were expecting $7.9 billion in sales, while management only projected between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion. Only $0.34 is predicted for non-GAAP EPS, a significant drop from the anticipated $0.50.

The business has a mixed prognosis for 2025 as a whole. Additionally, revenue is predicted to increase by 7% to 11%, hitting $32.2 billion to $33.4 billion, which may exceed the $32.5 billion consensus projection. But now, non-GAAP EPS is only expected to reach $1.90 per share, far less than the $2.13 per share that Wall Street had anticipated.

Market Response and Investor Attitude:

Investor confidence drastically deteriorated after the results announcement, causing a massive purchase that resulted in HPE’s worst one-day fall in recent memory. Analysts are growing more wary of the company’s short-term prospects as it struggles to sustain profitability while dealing with severe margin compression and cash flow problems.

HPE must show that it can increase margins, control cash burn, and produce steady profit growth while negotiating these financial challenges. The stock could remain volatile until then as investors process its unclear future in the quickly changing corporate IT and artificial intelligence industries.

