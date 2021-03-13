Hexaware Technologies’ IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, review, anchor investor data, and more

Hexaware Technologies’ IPO Day 1 Live updates: Hexaware Technologies Ltd, an IT services provider, will launch its IPO on February 12 with a price range of ₹674-708 per share. CA Magnum Holdings, linked with the Carlyle Group, is offering equity shares worth ₹8,750 crore through the Hexaware IPO, which ends on February 14. Investors can bid for a minimum of 21 shares and successive multiples. As per an exchange release, the business raised Rs. 2,598 crores from anchor investors at ₹708 per equity share.

Hexaware Technologies is an international corporation specializing in digital and technological services. It has artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its operations and a varied client base that includes 31 Fortune 500 organizations. It serves clients from the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific area, which includes India and the Middle East. The company operates in six segments: financial services, healthcare, and insurance; manufacturing and consumer products; high-tech and professional services; banking; and travel and transportation.

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscription status: According to BSE statistics, the initial public offering of Hexaware Technologies IPO received a 2% subscription on its first day of subscription today, at 14:48 IST. According to the BSE, the initial share sale got bids for 16,36,110 shares and offered 9,14,23,354 shares. Retail investors received 3% of the quota, non-institutional investors received 1%, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have yet to book their allotment. Employees have subscribed 9%.

Hexaware Technologies’ IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Some Key Risks:

Economic uncertainty in important areas can limit client budgets and IT investment, consequently impacting Hexaware’s revenue and financial stability. Currency swings influence profitability since foreign currency income and Indian rupee costs generate financial risks.

Check out Canara Bank Securities’ views:

The firm is well-positioned for future growth and profitability with a strong market position, innovative services, and efficient operations. The company’s excellent market position and operational strengths are apparent. Still, delisting fears remain, even though its P/E of 43x as of CY23 is lower than its rivals, indicating potential for value appreciation.

Hexaware Technologies IPO subscription status: According to BSE statistics, the initial public offering of Hexaware Technologies IPO received a 2% subscription on its first day of subscription today, at 13:30 IST. According to the BSE, the initial share sale got bids for 13,83,732 shares and offered 9,14,23,354 shares. Retail investors received 3% of the quota, non-institutional investors received 1%, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have yet to book their allotment. The employee portion has been subscribed to 7%.