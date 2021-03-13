Share Market Update – Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025:- Hexaware Technologies’ share price target for 2025 will depend on its ability to grow in the competitive IT services sector. The company is focusing on digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI-driven solutions, which could drive revenue. Strong global demand for IT services, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new markets may also boost its performance. Hexaware Technologies Share Price on NSE as of 22 February 2025 is 817.40 INR.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 801.10

High: 824.00

Low: 775.00

Mkt cap: 49,672Cr

P/E ratio: 34.83

Div yield: 1.07

52-wk high: 824.00

52-wk low: 708.00

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Chart

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target Years Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 January – Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 February ₹820 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 March ₹821 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 April ₹822 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 May ₹823 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 June ₹824 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 July ₹825 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 August ₹826 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 September ₹827 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 October ₹828 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 November ₹829 Hexaware Technologies Share Price Target 2025 December ₹830

Hexaware Technologies Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 74.71%

FII: 10.3%

DII: 8.57%

Public: 6.43%

Key Factors Affecting Hexaware Technologies Share Price Growth

Strong IT Demand – Growing demand for digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI-driven solutions can boost Hexaware’s revenue and profitability.

Expanding Global Presence – Expansion into new international markets and securing large deals can drive business growth and improve investor confidence.

Innovation & R&D – Investments in advanced technologies, automation, and cybersecurity solutions will help Hexaware stay competitive and attract new clients.

Acquisitions & Partnerships – Strategic mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with tech firms can strengthen Hexaware’s service portfolio and market position.

Macroeconomic Conditions – Economic stability, IT budget allocations by businesses, and favorable policies in key markets will play a crucial role in the company’s growth in 2025.

Risks and Challenges for Hexaware Technologies Share Price

Intense Market Competition – The IT sector is highly competitive, with big players like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro, which may impact Hexaware’s market share and pricing power.

Economic Slowdown – Global economic uncertainties, inflation, or recession-like conditions may reduce IT spending, affecting Hexaware’s revenue growth.

Regulatory & Compliance Risks – Changing data protection laws, cybersecurity regulations, and geopolitical tensions can create challenges in key markets.

Talent Acquisition & Retention – The IT industry faces high employee attrition rates, and a shortage of skilled professionals can impact project deliveries and service quality.

Technology Disruptions – Rapid technological changes, including advancements in AI, automation, and cloud computing, require continuous innovation, and failure to adapt may hurt growth.

