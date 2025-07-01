HFCL Ltd (Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited) is an Indian technology company known for its expertise in telecommunications, optical fiber cables, and network solutions. It designs and manufactures a wide range of telecom equipment and infrastructure, including fiber-optic cables, Wi-Fi systems, and broadband solutions. HFCL Share Price on NSE as of 1 July 2025 is 86.75 INR. This article will provide more details on HFCL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

HFCL Ltd: Market Overview

Open: 86.95

High: 88.02

Low: 86.25

Mkt cap: 12.51KCr

P/E ratio: 70.53

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 171.00

52-wk low: 71.60

HFCL Share Price Chart

HFCL Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

HFCL Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹172 2026 ₹190 2027 ₹220 2028 ₹250 2029 ₹285 2030 ₹330

HFCL Share Price Target 2025

HFCL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹172. Here are 3 key factors affecting HFCL’s share price growth in 2025:

Global Expansion Initiatives: HFCL’s plans to expand into international markets, particularly in 5G and fiber-optic technologies, could significantly boost its revenue streams and enhance investor sentiment, driving share price growth. Technological Innovations: Continued investment in research and development for next-generation telecom and defense technologies could position HFCL as a leader in its sector, attracting long-term investors and positively influencing its share price. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with global telecom players and government bodies for major infrastructure projects could provide HFCL with consistent contracts, ensuring steady revenue growth and positively impacting its share value.

HFCL Share Price Target 2030

HFCL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹330. Here are 3 key factors affecting HFCL’s share price growth in 2030:

5G and Beyond Technology Leadership: HFCL’s continued focus on 5G deployment and advancements in telecom technologies beyond 5G could position the company as a market leader, driving long-term growth and increasing its share value. Sustainability and Green Technologies: If HFCL invests in energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions in telecom and infrastructure, it could attract ESG-focused investors, boosting its market reputation and stock price over time. Global Market Penetration: Expanding HFCL’s presence in global markets through strategic acquisitions and partnerships can lead to revenue diversification, making the company more resilient to local market fluctuations, and contributing to long-term share price appreciation.

Shareholding Pattern For HFCL Ltd

Promoters: 34.37%

FII: 6.97%

DII: 13.26%

Public: 45.4%

HFCL Ltd Financial

(INR) 2025 Y/Y CHANGE Revenue 40.65B -8.97% Operating expense 7.77B 5.13% Net income 1.77B -46.21% Net profit margin 4.36 -41.00% Earnings per share — — EBITDA 4.49B -20.91% Effective tax rate 20.00% —

