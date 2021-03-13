Share Market Update – Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025

Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025:- Hindustan Copper’s share price target for 2025 looks promising due to rising copper demand in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. The company’s expansion plans and government support further strengthen its growth potential. However, challenges like copper price volatility, high operational costs, and regulatory risks could impact performance. Hindustan Copper Share Price on NSE as of 15 February 2025 is 213.00 INR.

Hindustan Copper India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 228.50

High: 231.44

Low: 211.84

Mkt cap: 20.75KCr

P/E ratio: 51.31

Div yield: 0.43%

52-wk high: 415.80

52-wk low: 211.84

Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hindustan Copper Share Price Target Years Hindustan Copper Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 January ₹1677 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 February ₹1850 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1865 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1875 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1885 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1895 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1905 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1920 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1930 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1940 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1950 Hindustan Copper Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1970

Hindustan Copper Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.14%

FII: 3.41%

DII: 9.06%

Public: 21.38%

Key Factors Affecting Hindustan Copper Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting Hindustan Copper’s share price target for 2025:

Rising Copper Demand: Increasing demand for copper in sectors like electric vehicles, renewable energy, and infrastructure will drive growth. Expansion Plans: Hindustan Copper’s expansion projects to increase mining capacity and production will enhance its revenue potential. Government Support: Support from the Indian government for mining and infrastructure sectors will benefit the company’s operations and growth. Global Copper Prices: Higher global copper prices will positively impact the company’s profitability and share price. Sustainability Initiatives: Focus on sustainable mining practices and environmental regulations can attract responsible investors and improve operations.

Risks and Challenges for Hindustan Copper Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges for Hindustan Copper’s share price target in 2025:

Copper Price Volatility: Fluctuations in global copper prices can impact the company’s revenue and profitability. High Operational Costs: Rising costs of mining operations, labor, and energy may reduce profit margins. Regulatory Risks: Changes in mining regulations, environmental policies, or government interventions could affect operations and growth plans. Global Competition: Competition from international copper producers may limit market share and pricing power. Project Delays: Delays in expansion projects or infrastructure development could impact production targets and financial performance.

