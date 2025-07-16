Hindustan Zinc Share Price Target 2025: Will It Reach ₹550?

Current Market Price: ₹437.50 (NSE: HINDZINC) (As Of July 15, 2025)

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a major player in the Indian mining sector, has shown signs of recovery from its recent lows. With rising demand in the metal industry and improving fundamentals, investors are eager to know: Can Hindustan Zinc stock climb to ₹550 by 2025?

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest and the world’s second-largest zinc producer. The company benefits from robust demand in infrastructure and construction, both domestically and globally.

Sector: Metals & Mining

Market Cap: ~₹1.85 lakh crore

52-Week Range: ₹378.15 – ₹672.85

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Value Signal RSI (14) ~54 Neutral to Bullish MACD Positive crossover Bullish Moving Averages MA5 to MA50 bullish Buy Trend Rating Hold/Accumulate Positive Momentum

Recent price movements suggest that the ₹428 level has become a strong support, while breaking ₹482 could trigger a new upward phase.

Support and Resistance Levels

Strong Support: ₹424 – ₹436

Immediate Resistance: ₹482 – ₹490

Medium-Term Resistance: ₹516

Long-Term Target Zone: ₹550 – ₹590

A consistent move above ₹482 is key for unlocking higher targets.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Target for 2025

Period Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹482 – ₹516 +10% to +18% Medium-Term ₹550 +26% Long-Term (2025) ₹590 +35%

Brokerage View: JM Financial has a Buy rating with a revised target of ₹550.

WalletInvestor Projection: ₹485 in the next 12 months.

Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹428 – ₹437

Breakout Confirmation: ₹482+

Targets: ₹516, ₹550, ₹590

Stop-Loss: ₹424

This strategy suits medium to long-term investors looking for stable growth in metals stocks.

Risks to Watch

Failure to hold ₹428 may lead to a fall towards ₹415 – ₹420.

Global metal price fluctuations can impact profitability.

Volume weakness might indicate trend exhaustion.

Summary