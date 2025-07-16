Hindustan Zinc Share Price Target 2025: Will It Reach ₹550?
Current Market Price: ₹437.50 (NSE: HINDZINC) (As Of July 15, 2025)
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a major player in the Indian mining sector, has shown signs of recovery from its recent lows. With rising demand in the metal industry and improving fundamentals, investors are eager to know: Can Hindustan Zinc stock climb to ₹550 by 2025?
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc is India’s largest and the world’s second-largest zinc producer. The company benefits from robust demand in infrastructure and construction, both domestically and globally.
-
Sector: Metals & Mining
-
Market Cap: ~₹1.85 lakh crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹378.15 – ₹672.85
Current Technical Analysis
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~54
|Neutral to Bullish
|MACD
|Positive crossover
|Bullish
|Moving Averages
|MA5 to MA50 bullish
|Buy
|Trend Rating
|Hold/Accumulate
|Positive Momentum
Recent price movements suggest that the ₹428 level has become a strong support, while breaking ₹482 could trigger a new upward phase.
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Strong Support: ₹424 – ₹436
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹482 – ₹490
-
Medium-Term Resistance: ₹516
-
Long-Term Target Zone: ₹550 – ₹590
A consistent move above ₹482 is key for unlocking higher targets.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Target for 2025
|Period
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹482 – ₹516
|+10% to +18%
|Medium-Term
|₹550
|+26%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹590
|+35%
-
Brokerage View: JM Financial has a Buy rating with a revised target of ₹550.
-
WalletInvestor Projection: ₹485 in the next 12 months.
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹428 – ₹437
-
Breakout Confirmation: ₹482+
-
Targets: ₹516, ₹550, ₹590
-
Stop-Loss: ₹424
This strategy suits medium to long-term investors looking for stable growth in metals stocks.
Risks to Watch
-
Failure to hold ₹428 may lead to a fall towards ₹415 – ₹420.
-
Global metal price fluctuations can impact profitability.
-
Volume weakness might indicate trend exhaustion.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹437.45
|Support Levels
|₹424 – ₹436
|Key Resistance
|₹482, ₹516, ₹550+
|2025 Target Range
|₹550 – ₹590
|Technical Sentiment
|Bullish with caution
|Risk Level
|Moderate