Honda India Power Products Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
Honda India Power Products Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Honda Motor Co., a well-known name all over the nation, is a parent company of Honda India Power Products. It excels in the manufacturing and distribution of energy, which includes water pumps, garden mowers, and portable generators. Established with a commitment to innovation and excellence, HIPP has secured a prominent position in India’s competitive power systems market. The company capitalizes on Honda’s global expertise in engine technology and utilizes a robust distribution network to cater to a wide range of customer segments.
Overview Of Honda India Power Products Share Price
- Open: ₹2,795.50
- High: ₹2,795.50
- Low: ₹2,795.50
- Current Share Price – 2,795.50
- Market Cap: ₹2.84KCr
- P/E Ratio: 47.59
- Dividend Yield: 0.63%
- 52 Week High: ₹4,500.00
- 52 Week Low: ₹1,815.00
Honda India Power Product Share Current Graph
The recent graph of Honda India Power Products is shown below:
Honda India Power Product Share Price Target 2025 To 2030
The chart below shows a detailed assessment that depicts the overall marketplace situation-
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|₹4500
|2026
|₹4800
|2027
|₹5100
|2028
|₹5300
|2029
|₹5600
|2030
|₹5900
Shareholding Pattern For Honda India Power Product Share Price
- Promoters: 66.67%
- Mutual Funds: 18.92%
- Retail And Others: 13.79%
- Foreign Institutions: 1.37%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 0.01%
Annual Income Statement Of Honda India Power Product
The following is a pictorial representation of the annual income statement of Honda India Power Product-
The following is a tabular representation of the above chart:
|INR
|2024
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|9.89B
|31.33%(-)
|Operating Expenses
|3.03B
|19.06%(-)
|Net income
|922.10M
|4.44%(-)
|Net profit margin
|9.32
|39.13%(+)
|Earnings per share
|N/A
|N/A
|EBITDA
|987.20M
|19.96%(-)
|Effective tax rate
|25.47%
|N/A
Key Factors For Honda India Power Products Share Price
- Upheaval and IoT integration
- Building strong relationships with stakeholders.
- Adapting to transforming patron substitutes.
- Monetary incentives and key benchmarks.