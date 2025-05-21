Honda India Power Products Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Honda Motor Co., a well-known name all over the nation, is a parent company of Honda India Power Products. It excels in the manufacturing and distribution of energy, which includes water pumps, garden mowers, and portable generators. Established with a commitment to innovation and excellence, HIPP has secured a prominent position in India’s competitive power systems market. The company capitalizes on Honda’s global expertise in engine technology and utilizes a robust distribution network to cater to a wide range of customer segments.

Overview Of Honda India Power Products Share Price

Open: ₹2,795.50

High: ₹2,795.50

Low: ₹2,795.50

Current Share Price – 2,795.50

Market Cap: ₹2.84KCr

P/E Ratio: 47.59

Dividend Yield: 0.63%

52 Week High: ₹4,500.00

52 Week Low: ₹1,815.00

Honda India Power Product Share Current Graph

The recent graph of Honda India Power Products is shown below:

Honda India Power Product Share Price Target 2025 To 2030

The chart below shows a detailed assessment that depicts the overall marketplace situation-

Year Share Price Target 2025 ₹4500 2026 ₹4800 2027 ₹5100 2028 ₹5300 2029 ₹5600 2030 ₹5900

Shareholding Pattern For Honda India Power Product Share Price

Promoters: 66.67%

Mutual Funds: 18.92%

Retail And Others: 13.79%

Foreign Institutions: 1.37%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.01%

Annual Income Statement Of Honda India Power Product

The following is a pictorial representation of the annual income statement of Honda India Power Product-

The following is a tabular representation of the above chart:

INR 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue 9.89B 31.33%(-) Operating Expenses 3.03B 19.06%(-) Net income 922.10M 4.44%(-) Net profit margin 9.32 39.13%(+) Earnings per share N/A N/A EBITDA 987.20M 19.96%(-) Effective tax rate 25.47% N/A

Key Factors For Honda India Power Products Share Price