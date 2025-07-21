Hondapower Share Price Target 2025: Can HONDAPOWER Rebound to ₹3,600?
Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) is trading near ₹3,000, down from its 52-week high of ₹4,500. Mixed technical signals show both consolidation and signs of a potential reversal. Here’s a deep dive into the outlook and targets for 2025.
About Hondapower
Hondapower manufactures portable engines, generators, water pumps, and auto-components. Key financial metrics include:
-
Current Price: ₹2,992.10 (NSE: HONDAPOWER)
-
Market Cap: ₹3,034 crore
-
52‑Week Range: ₹1,815 – ₹4,500
-
Valuation: P/E ~38×; Dividend yield ~0.6%
Technical Analysis Summary
-
Overall Technical Rating: Mixed signals – neutral oscillators and moving averages
-
Moving Averages (Daily): Bullish bias across SMA & EMA lines
-
RSI: ~55 (neutral)
-
MACD & ADX: Mild bullish momentum – RSI confirmation required
-
Volume Trend: Support observed around rising trendline with bullish divergences
Key Support & Resistance
-
Support: ₹2,900 – ₹3,000 (short-term pivot)
-
Next Support Zone: ₹2,800 (200‑day MA range)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹3,150 – ₹3,200 (recent swing highs)
-
Major Resistance Levels: ₹3,500; long-term top at ₹4,500
Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|Horizon
|Target Range
|Upside
|Short-Term (1–3 mo)
|₹3,150 – ₹3,200
|+5% to +7%
|Medium-Term (6 mo)
|₹3,500
|+17%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹3,600 – ₹3,750
|+20% to +25%
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ~₹3,566 Trendlyne.com+2Walletinvestor.com+2Investing.com+2
-
TradingView Technical Projection: Breaking ₹3,500 could confirm uptrend TradingView
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹2,950 – ₹3,000
-
Breakout Signal: Close above ₹3,150 with volume
-
Profit Targets: ₹3,200 → ₹3,500 → ₹3,750
-
Stop-Loss: ₹2,900
Risks to Monitor
-
Failure below ₹2,900 may drag price to ₹2,800
-
Low trading volumes may hamper momentum
-
Broader OEM slowdown could affect foundational demand
Summary
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹2,992
|Support
|₹2,900 – ₹2,800
|Resistance
|₹3,150 → ₹3,500 → ₹4,500
|2025 Price Target
|₹3,600 – ₹3,750
|Technical Outlook
|Neutral-to-Bullish Medium Term
|Risk Level
|Moderate
HONDAPOWER appears technically poised for a rebound towards ₹3,500 if it holds above ₹2,900 and breaks above ₹3,150. A solid breakout could drive it further to ₹3,600–₹3,750 by 2025. Focus on confirmation and manage risk with a ₹2,900 stop.