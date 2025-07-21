Hondapower Share Price Target 2025: Can HONDAPOWER Rebound to ₹3,600?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) is trading near ₹3,000, down from its 52-week high of ₹4,500. Mixed technical signals show both consolidation and signs of a potential reversal. Here’s a deep dive into the outlook and targets for 2025.

About Hondapower

Hondapower manufactures portable engines, generators, water pumps, and auto-components. Key financial metrics include:

  • Current Price: ₹2,992.10 (NSE: HONDAPOWER)

  • Market Cap: ₹3,034 crore

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹1,815 – ₹4,500

  • Valuation: P/E ~38×; Dividend yield ~0.6%

Hondapower Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Summary

  • Overall Technical Rating: Mixed signals – neutral oscillators and moving averages

  • Moving Averages (Daily): Bullish bias across SMA & EMA lines

  • RSI: ~55 (neutral)

  • MACD & ADX: Mild bullish momentum – RSI confirmation required

  • Volume Trend: Support observed around rising trendline with bullish divergences

Key Support & Resistance

  • Support: ₹2,900 – ₹3,000 (short-term pivot)

  • Next Support Zone: ₹2,800 (200‑day MA range)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹3,150 – ₹3,200 (recent swing highs)

  • Major Resistance Levels: ₹3,500; long-term top at ₹4,500

Hondapower Share Price Target 2025

Horizon Target Range Upside
Short-Term (1–3 mo) ₹3,150 – ₹3,200 +5% to +7%
Medium-Term (6 mo) ₹3,500 +17%
Long-Term (2025) ₹3,600 – ₹3,750 +20% to +25%

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹2,950 – ₹3,000

  • Breakout Signal: Close above ₹3,150 with volume

  • Profit Targets: ₹3,200 → ₹3,500 → ₹3,750

  • Stop-Loss: ₹2,900

Risks to Monitor

  • Failure below ₹2,900 may drag price to ₹2,800

  • Low trading volumes may hamper momentum

  • Broader OEM slowdown could affect foundational demand

Summary

Metric Value
Current Price ₹2,992
Support ₹2,900 – ₹2,800
Resistance ₹3,150 → ₹3,500 → ₹4,500
2025 Price Target ₹3,600 – ₹3,750
Technical Outlook Neutral-to-Bullish Medium Term
Risk Level Moderate

HONDAPOWER appears technically poised for a rebound towards ₹3,500 if it holds above ₹2,900 and breaks above ₹3,150. A solid breakout could drive it further to ₹3,600–₹3,750 by 2025. Focus on confirmation and manage risk with a ₹2,900 stop.

