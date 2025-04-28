Share Market Update – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
Hondapower Share Price Target 2025:- Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), established in 1985, is a leading manufacturer of power products in India. As a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Japan, HIPP specializes in producing portable generators, water pumps, general-purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers, and marine engines. With a strong domestic and international presence, the company has achieved significant milestones, including surpassing 5 million units in cumulative production by 2022. Hondapower Share Price on NSE as of 28 April 2025 is 2,100.00 INR.
Honda India Power Products Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 2,152.90
- High: 2,182.80
- Low: 2,045.00
- Mkt cap: 2.11KCr
- P/E ratio: 35.75
- Div yield: 0.83%
- 52-wk high: 4,500.00
- 52-wk low: 1,815.00
Hondapower Share Price Chart
Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Hondapower Share Price Target Years
|Hondapower Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹2250
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹2500
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹2800
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹3100
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹3400
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹3700
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹4000
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹4250
|Hondapower Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹4500
Hondapower Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 66.67%
- FII: 1.37%
- DII: 18.18%
- Public: 13.79%
Key Factors Affecting Hondapower Share Price Growth
Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) and its share price by 2025:
-
Strong Financial Health: Honda India Power Products maintains a robust financial position, being virtually debt-free with a healthy interest coverage ratio. This financial stability provides the company with flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and navigate economic uncertainties.
-
Positive Stock Forecast: Analysts predict a favorable long-term outlook for the company’s stock. For instance, WalletInvestor forecasts the share price could reach approximately ₹2,698.57 by April 2025, indicating potential growth for investors.
-
Dividend Payouts: The company declared a 100% interim dividend of ₹10 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Regular dividend payouts can enhance investor confidence and attract long-term investment.
-
Brand Reputation and Market Presence: As a subsidiary of the globally recognized Honda Motor Co., the company benefits from strong brand equity. This association can aid in market penetration and customer trust, potentially driving sales growth.
-
Product Diversification: Honda India Power Products offers a range of products, including portable generators, water pumps, and general-purpose engines. Diversification across product lines can mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations in a single segment and open avenues for revenue growth.
Risks and Challenges for Hondapower Share Price
Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) and its share price by 2025:
-
Declining Financial Performance: In Q3 FY2025, the company reported a 22.48% decrease in revenue and a 32.59% drop in net profit year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid market pressures.
-
Overvaluation Concerns: Analysts have noted that HONDAPOWER’s stock may be overvalued, with an estimated intrinsic value of ₹1,055.68 compared to its current trading price, suggesting limited upside potential and the risk of a market correction.
-
Earnings Volatility: The company’s earnings have declined over the past five years, which could affect investor confidence and the stock’s price stability.
-
Competitive Market Landscape: Operating in a competitive sector, HONDAPOWER faces challenges from both domestic and international players, which could impact its market share and profitability.
-
Market Sentiment and Stock Volatility: The stock has experienced significant price fluctuations, with a 4.99% drop noted on April 25, 2025, reflecting potential investor concerns and market volatility.
