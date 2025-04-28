Share Market Update – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025

Hondapower Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), established in 1985, is a leading manufacturer of power products in India. As a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Japan, HIPP specializes in producing portable generators, water pumps, general-purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers, and marine engines. With a strong domestic and international presence, the company has achieved significant milestones, including surpassing 5 million units in cumulative production by 2022. Hondapower Share Price on NSE as of 28 April 2025 is 2,100.00 INR.

Honda India Power Products Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,152.90

High: 2,182.80

Low: 2,045.00

Mkt cap: 2.11KCr

P/E ratio: 35.75

Div yield: 0.83%

52-wk high: 4,500.00

52-wk low: 1,815.00

Hondapower Share Price Chart

Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Hondapower Share Price Target Years Hondapower Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 January – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 February – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 March – Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2250 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2500 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2800 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 July ₹3100 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 August ₹3400 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 September ₹3700 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4000 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 November ₹4250 Hondapower Share Price Target 2025 December ₹4500

Hondapower Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 66.67%

FII: 1.37%

DII: 18.18%

Public: 13.79%

Key Factors Affecting Hondapower Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) and its share price by 2025:​

Strong Financial Health: Honda India Power Products maintains a robust financial position, being virtually debt-free with a healthy interest coverage ratio. This financial stability provides the company with flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and navigate economic uncertainties. Positive Stock Forecast: Analysts predict a favorable long-term outlook for the company’s stock. For instance, WalletInvestor forecasts the share price could reach approximately ₹2,698.57 by April 2025, indicating potential growth for investors. Dividend Payouts: The company declared a 100% interim dividend of ₹10 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Regular dividend payouts can enhance investor confidence and attract long-term investment. Brand Reputation and Market Presence: As a subsidiary of the globally recognized Honda Motor Co., the company benefits from strong brand equity. This association can aid in market penetration and customer trust, potentially driving sales growth.​ Product Diversification: Honda India Power Products offers a range of products, including portable generators, water pumps, and general-purpose engines. Diversification across product lines can mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations in a single segment and open avenues for revenue growth.

Risks and Challenges for Hondapower Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Honda India Power Products Ltd (HONDAPOWER) and its share price by 2025:​

Declining Financial Performance: In Q3 FY2025, the company reported a 22.48% decrease in revenue and a 32.59% drop in net profit year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid market pressures. Overvaluation Concerns: Analysts have noted that HONDAPOWER’s stock may be overvalued, with an estimated intrinsic value of ₹1,055.68 compared to its current trading price, suggesting limited upside potential and the risk of a market correction. Earnings Volatility: The company’s earnings have declined over the past five years, which could affect investor confidence and the stock’s price stability. Competitive Market Landscape: Operating in a competitive sector, HONDAPOWER faces challenges from both domestic and international players, which could impact its market share and profitability. ​ Market Sentiment and Stock Volatility: The stock has experienced significant price fluctuations, with a 4.99% drop noted on April 25, 2025, reflecting potential investor concerns and market volatility.

