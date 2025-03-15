How Intel Became the S&P 500’s Top Performer This Week

How did Intel Outperform the S&P 500 this week?

ByMeena Sivarajan

Following the appointment of a new CEO, Intel’s shares outperformed the S&P 500 this week. The business declared on Wednesday that Lip-Bu Tan, a seasoned semiconductor executive, will take over as CEO on March 18. According to the news, the hiring also came after rumors circulated that TSMC had approached other chip companies about establishing a joint venture to manage Intel’s foundry.

After the chipmaker announced a new CEO amid rumors about the future of its foundry division, Intel’s (INTC) stock was the best-performing company in the S&P 500 this week.

Shares soared when the business revealed on Wednesday that Lip-Bu Tan, the former CEO of semiconductor software giant Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), will take over as CEO on Tuesday. By Friday’s end, they had gained over 17% this week, reaching $24.05.

The decision was deemed a “desirable outcome” for Intel by analysts at Deutsche Bank, who emphasized Tan’s “extensive expertise in the semiconductor ecosystem.”

According to Bank of America analysts, Tan may bring about a strategic change for the company’s foundry division, which has been the focus of months-long buyout speculation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) approached Nvidia (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Broadcom (AVGO) about establishing a joint venture to manage and operate the U.S. chipmaker’s foundry business, according to a Reuters story earlier this week.

The Trump administration’s declared objective of guaranteeing artificial intelligence chips are developed and produced in the United States has also been seen as potentially advantageous for the foundry. According to the Reuters article, Trump requested assistance from TSMC to revive Intel.

Intel’s stock is up 20% in 2025 after this week’s gains, making it the S&P 500’s top-performing chip company thus far this year. Compared to 2024, when the chipmaker’s stock lost over half its value, it is a significant shift.

