Hyundai Motor (005380 / HYMTF) Share Price Target 2025: Is a Rebound Underway?
Hyundai Motor Company is trading around ₩161,700 (≈ $53.95) today, down ~1% from yesterday. After consolidating, the stock is showing signs of stabilizing within a broader uptrend. Technicals suggest a potential move towards ₩200,000–₩220,000 ($67–$74) by late 2025—assuming support around the ₩158,000–₩160,000 ($52.50–$53.25) zone holds firm.
1. Technical Snapshot (as of July 8, 2025)
-
Price: $53.95 / ₩161,700 (–1.05%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₩160,100–₩161,700 today, previously hit ₩169,000+
-
Moving Averages: Short/long-term MAs in buy alignment; price above both the 50- and 200-day
-
MACD (3‑month): Bullish crossover confirmed, though recent pivot top sell signal may cause short-term consolidation
-
RSI & Momentum: No extreme readings; recent price-volume divergence suggests caution but overall bullish structure
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Major Support: ₩158,000–₩160,000 (~$52.50–$53.25) — recent volume shelf & pivot zone
-
Immediate Resistance: ₩168,000–₩170,000 (~$56–$57) — next swing high
-
Technical Targets: ₩200,000 ($67) → followed by ₩220,000 ($74) if momentum sustains
3. Price Target Scenarios by 2025
-
Base-case: ₩200,000 (~+24%) — if support holds and price consolidates above MAs with renewed positive momentum
-
Bull-case: ₩220,000 (~+36%) — triggered by bullish MACD continuation and RSIs maintaining above mid-50s
-
Bear-case: ₩150,000 (~–7%) — if support at ₩158K–₩160K breaks decisively
4. Risks & Technical Caveats
-
Pivot sell signal from June 25 suggests caution on near-term moves
-
Volume-price divergence on recent down days could hint at weakening momentum
-
Broader auto-sector volatility or macroeconomic shifts may disrupt technical patterns
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₩160,000–₩162,000 ($53–$54) — near key support pivot
-
Stop-Loss: ₩155,000 ($51) — just below critical support base
-
Targets: ₩200,000 → ₩220,000, with partial profit-taking along the way
-
Confirmation Tip: Scale in on breaks above ₩168K with strong volume and MACD green histogram