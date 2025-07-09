Hyundai Motor (005380 _ HYMTF) Share Price Target 2025_ Is a Rebound Underway_

Hyundai Motor (005380 / HYMTF) Share Price Target 2025: Is a Rebound Underway?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Hyundai Motor Company is trading around ₩161,700 (≈ $53.95) today, down ~1% from yesterday. After consolidating, the stock is showing signs of stabilizing within a broader uptrend. Technicals suggest a potential move towards ₩200,000–₩220,000 ($67–$74) by late 2025—assuming support around the ₩158,000–₩160,000 ($52.50–$53.25) zone holds firm.

1. Technical Snapshot (as of July 8, 2025)

  • Price: $53.95 / ₩161,700 (–1.05%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₩160,100–₩161,700 today, previously hit ₩169,000+

  • Moving Averages: Short/long-term MAs in buy alignment; price above both the 50- and 200-day

  • MACD (3‑month): Bullish crossover confirmed, though recent pivot top sell signal may cause short-term consolidation

  • RSI & Momentum: No extreme readings; recent price-volume divergence suggests caution but overall bullish structure

Hyundai Motor Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Major Support: ₩158,000–₩160,000 (~$52.50–$53.25) — recent volume shelf & pivot zone

  • Immediate Resistance: ₩168,000–₩170,000 (~$56–$57) — next swing high

  • Technical Targets: ₩200,000 ($67) → followed by ₩220,000 ($74) if momentum sustains

3. Price Target Scenarios by 2025

  • Base-case: ₩200,000 (~+24%) — if support holds and price consolidates above MAs with renewed positive momentum

  • Bull-case: ₩220,000 (~+36%) — triggered by bullish MACD continuation and RSIs maintaining above mid-50s

  • Bear-case: ₩150,000 (~–7%) — if support at ₩158K–₩160K breaks decisively

4. Risks & Technical Caveats

  • Pivot sell signal from June 25 suggests caution on near-term moves

  • Volume-price divergence on recent down days could hint at weakening momentum

  • Broader auto-sector volatility or macroeconomic shifts may disrupt technical patterns

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₩160,000–₩162,000 ($53–$54) — near key support pivot

  • Stop-Loss: ₩155,000 ($51) — just below critical support base

  • Targets: ₩200,000 → ₩220,000, with partial profit-taking along the way

  • Confirmation Tip: Scale in on breaks above ₩168K with strong volume and MACD green histogram

