ideaForge Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

ideaForge Share Price Target 2025:- ideaForge Technologies Limited is India’s pioneer in drone manufacturing, known for designing, developing, and building drones for both civilian and defense use. Founded in 2007, it became the first Indian company to develop VTOL drones indigenously in 2009 . Today, an ideaForge drone takes off nearly every 4–5 minutes in India, with over 550,000 cumulative flights across applications like border surveillance, mining mapping, infrastructure inspection, and public safety. ideaForge Share Price on NSE as of 26 June 2025 is 600.30 INR.

ideaForge Technology Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 631.25
  • High: 635.00
  • Low: 597.60
  • Mkt cap: 2.60KCr
  • P/E ratio: N/A
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 864.40
  • 52-wk low: 304.20

ideaForge Share Price Chart

ideaForge Share Price Chart

ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ideaForge Share Price Target Years ideaForge Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 January
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 February
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 March
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 April
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 May
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 June ₹660
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 July ₹700
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 August ₹740
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 September ₹780
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 October ₹820
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 November ₹850
ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 December ₹870

ideaForge Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 29.17%
  • FII: 1.56%
  • DII: 1.52%
  • Public: 67.75%

Key Factors Affecting ideaForge Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence ideaForge Technologies’ share price growth toward 2025:

1. Accelerated R&D and Product Innovation

ideaForge plans to significantly boost its R&D investment—already at ~22% of revenue—with a focus on next-generation drone platforms. This ongoing innovation is crucial for sustaining a competitive edge in the fast-evolving UAV market.

2. Diverse Revenue Streams: One-Time and Recurring

The company expects a balance between large, one-time defense/civil contracts and steady recurring revenue from existing use cases. A shift toward recurring income may provide greater financial stability and valuation clarity.

3. Defense Orders & Government Support

As a key domestic drone supplier, ideaForge benefits from government policies favoring indigenous manufacturing—including import bans and PLI schemes. Growth in defense or border surveillance contracts will significantly boost its revenue base.

4. Global Expansion via Partnerships

The strategic tie-up with Vantage Robotics (Silicon Valley) and planned entry into markets like the US, Oman, Vietnam, and Bangladesh can unlock new customer segments and diversify geographic dependency.

5. UAV Market Growth & Commercial Adoption

The global drone market is projected to grow at ~20% CAGR (reaching ~$91 billion by 2030). Expansion in commercial sectors—like agriculture, surveillance, mapping, and infrastructure—will create new demand avenues for ideaForge.

Risks and Challenges for ideaForge Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect ideaForge Technologies’ share price target in 2025:

1. High Dependence on Government and Defense Orders

A large portion of ideaForge’s revenue comes from government and defense contracts. Any delay, reduction, or cancellation in orders due to budget changes or policy shifts can impact financial performance significantly.

2. Limited Global Presence

While ideaForge is expanding internationally, it still earns most of its revenue from India. Delays in entering global markets or failure to compete effectively abroad could restrict growth potential.

3. Intense Competition in the Drone Industry

The UAV (drone) industry is becoming highly competitive, with both domestic and global players offering advanced and low-cost solutions. This could pressure ideaForge to reduce prices or increase R&D spending.

4. Technological Obsolescence Risk

The drone market is evolving rapidly. If ideaForge fails to innovate or adapt to new technologies, its products could quickly become outdated, affecting sales and reputation.

5. Valuation Concerns and Market Volatility

After its IPO, the stock witnessed high volatility. If the company’s earnings or growth don’t meet investor expectations, the share price could face downward pressure, especially in a weak market environment.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030

ByRonak Sharma

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd is a technology-driven company that provides IT consulting and software development services. They focus on offering innovative solutions for businesses across various industries, helping companies improve their operations through digital transformation. Their expertise ranges from cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to custom software development. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions…

Good Luck Share Price Target

Good Luck Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Current Graph, Market Overview

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Goodluck India Ltd is a prominent Indian company engaged in manufacturing and exporting a wide range of engineering products. The company specializes in steel structures, pipes, tubes, and forgings, serving industries such as automotive, construction, and energy. Established in 1986, Goodluck India has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative solutions both domestically and…

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

BySurbhi Rajpoot

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, which is a major player in the railway wagon production sector, has established itself as a major company that manufactures railway freight vehicles, bogies, and some important railway components and accessories. With the growing need for green logistics and transport solutions, the company is well-positioned for some remarkable growth. This focused study…

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Deep Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Deep Industries Limited, a key player in the energy sector, has demonstrated notable financial growth, with net sales increasing by 28.9% to ₹130.62 crore in Q2 FY25 compared to the same period in the previous year. Analyst projections indicate a potential rise in the company’s share price, with forecasts…

Veeram Securities Share Price Target

Veeram Securities Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Veeram Securities Ltd operates primarily in the jewelry and ornament trading business, focusing on gold and other precious metals. Based in India, the company caters to growing consumer demand for high-quality, traditional, and modern jewelry. Its business is influenced by festive seasons, weddings, and broader market trends in the gold and ornament industry. Veeram Securities…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *