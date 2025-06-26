Share Market Update – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025

ideaForge Share Price Target 2025:- ideaForge Technologies Limited is India’s pioneer in drone manufacturing, known for designing, developing, and building drones for both civilian and defense use. Founded in 2007, it became the first Indian company to develop VTOL drones indigenously in 2009 . Today, an ideaForge drone takes off nearly every 4–5 minutes in India, with over 550,000 cumulative flights across applications like border surveillance, mining mapping, infrastructure inspection, and public safety. ideaForge Share Price on NSE as of 26 June 2025 is 600.30 INR.

ideaForge Technology Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 631.25

High: 635.00

Low: 597.60

Mkt cap: 2.60KCr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 864.40

52-wk low: 304.20

ideaForge Share Price Chart

ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

ideaForge Share Price Target Years ideaForge Share Price Target Months Share Price Target ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 January – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 February – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 March – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 April – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 May – ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 June ₹660 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 July ₹700 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 August ₹740 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 September ₹780 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 October ₹820 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 November ₹850 ideaForge Share Price Target 2025 December ₹870

ideaForge Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 29.17%

FII: 1.56%

DII: 1.52%

Public: 67.75%

Key Factors Affecting ideaForge Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence ideaForge Technologies’ share price growth toward 2025:

1. Accelerated R&D and Product Innovation

ideaForge plans to significantly boost its R&D investment—already at ~22% of revenue—with a focus on next-generation drone platforms. This ongoing innovation is crucial for sustaining a competitive edge in the fast-evolving UAV market.

2. Diverse Revenue Streams: One-Time and Recurring

The company expects a balance between large, one-time defense/civil contracts and steady recurring revenue from existing use cases. A shift toward recurring income may provide greater financial stability and valuation clarity.

3. Defense Orders & Government Support

As a key domestic drone supplier, ideaForge benefits from government policies favoring indigenous manufacturing—including import bans and PLI schemes. Growth in defense or border surveillance contracts will significantly boost its revenue base.

4. Global Expansion via Partnerships

The strategic tie-up with Vantage Robotics (Silicon Valley) and planned entry into markets like the US, Oman, Vietnam, and Bangladesh can unlock new customer segments and diversify geographic dependency.

5. UAV Market Growth & Commercial Adoption

The global drone market is projected to grow at ~20% CAGR (reaching ~$91 billion by 2030). Expansion in commercial sectors—like agriculture, surveillance, mapping, and infrastructure—will create new demand avenues for ideaForge.

Risks and Challenges for ideaForge Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect ideaForge Technologies’ share price target in 2025:

1. High Dependence on Government and Defense Orders

A large portion of ideaForge’s revenue comes from government and defense contracts. Any delay, reduction, or cancellation in orders due to budget changes or policy shifts can impact financial performance significantly.

2. Limited Global Presence

While ideaForge is expanding internationally, it still earns most of its revenue from India. Delays in entering global markets or failure to compete effectively abroad could restrict growth potential.

3. Intense Competition in the Drone Industry

The UAV (drone) industry is becoming highly competitive, with both domestic and global players offering advanced and low-cost solutions. This could pressure ideaForge to reduce prices or increase R&D spending.

4. Technological Obsolescence Risk

The drone market is evolving rapidly. If ideaForge fails to innovate or adapt to new technologies, its products could quickly become outdated, affecting sales and reputation.

5. Valuation Concerns and Market Volatility

After its IPO, the stock witnessed high volatility. If the company’s earnings or growth don’t meet investor expectations, the share price could face downward pressure, especially in a weak market environment.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Aurionpro Solutions Share Price Target 2025