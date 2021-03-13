Share Market Update – IFCI Share Price Target 2025

IFCI Share Price Target 2025:- IFCI, a leading financial institution in India, is expected to see a dynamic share price movement by 2025, driven by its focus on infrastructure financing and efforts to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs). With government initiatives supporting industrial and infrastructure growth, IFCI could benefit from increased project financing demand. IFCI Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 52.80 INR.

IFCI Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 54.10

High: 54.10

Low: 52.41

Mkt cap: 13.83KCr

P/E ratio: 104.61

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 91.40

52-wk low: 35.80

IFCI Share Price Chart

IFCI Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IFCI Share Price Target Years IFCI Share Price Target Months Share Price Target IFCI Share Price Target 2025 January ₹56 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 February ₹60 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 March ₹63 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 April ₹67 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 May ₹70 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 June ₹73 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 July ₹77 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 August ₹81 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 September ₹85 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 October ₹89 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 November ₹93 IFCI Share Price Target 2025 December ₹95

IFCI Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 71.72%

FII: 2.6%

DII: 1.65%

Public: 24.02%

Key Factors Affecting IFCI Share Price Growth

Government Support: Continued government backing and financial support as IFCI is a public financial institution could bolster its growth and operational stability.

Credit Portfolio Expansion: Efforts to increase lending activities and diversify its credit portfolio across different sectors may positively impact revenue.

Economic Growth: A favorable economic environment and rising demand for infrastructure financing can drive business growth and improve profitability.

Asset Quality Improvements: Effective strategies for reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) and strengthening risk management could enhance investor confidence.

Policy Reforms: Changes in financial regulations and initiatives promoting long-term infrastructure funding can create new growth opportunities for IFCI.

Risks and Challenges for IFCI Share Price

High NPAs: Persistent non-performing assets (NPAs) may affect profitability and investor confidence if not effectively managed.

Interest Rate Fluctuations: Rising interest rates could increase borrowing costs and impact the demand for credit services.

Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in economic growth or infrastructure development could reduce the demand for project financing.

Regulatory Risks: Changes in government regulations or financial sector policies may pose operational challenges for IFCI.

Competition: Increasing competition from private financial institutions and NBFCs might impact market share and profitability.

