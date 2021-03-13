Share Market Update – IFCI Share Price Target 2025

IFCI Share Price Target 2025:- IFCI, a leading financial institution in India, is expected to see a dynamic share price movement by 2025, driven by its focus on infrastructure financing and efforts to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs). With government initiatives supporting industrial and infrastructure growth, IFCI could benefit from increased project financing demand. IFCI Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 52.80 INR.
IFCI Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 54.10
- High: 54.10
- Low: 52.41
- Mkt cap: 13.83KCr
- P/E ratio: 104.61
- Div yield: N/A
- 52-wk high: 91.40
- 52-wk low: 35.80
IFCI Share Price Chart
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|IFCI Share Price Target Years
|IFCI Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|January
|₹56
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹60
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹63
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹67
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹70
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹73
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹77
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹81
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹85
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹89
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹93
|IFCI Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹95
IFCI Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 71.72%
- FII: 2.6%
- DII: 1.65%
- Public: 24.02%
Key Factors Affecting IFCI Share Price Growth
-
Government Support: Continued government backing and financial support as IFCI is a public financial institution could bolster its growth and operational stability.
- Credit Portfolio Expansion: Efforts to increase lending activities and diversify its credit portfolio across different sectors may positively impact revenue.
- Economic Growth: A favorable economic environment and rising demand for infrastructure financing can drive business growth and improve profitability.
- Asset Quality Improvements: Effective strategies for reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) and strengthening risk management could enhance investor confidence.
-
Policy Reforms: Changes in financial regulations and initiatives promoting long-term infrastructure funding can create new growth opportunities for IFCI.
Risks and Challenges for IFCI Share Price
-
High NPAs: Persistent non-performing assets (NPAs) may affect profitability and investor confidence if not effectively managed.
- Interest Rate Fluctuations: Rising interest rates could increase borrowing costs and impact the demand for credit services.
- Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in economic growth or infrastructure development could reduce the demand for project financing.
- Regulatory Risks: Changes in government regulations or financial sector policies may pose operational challenges for IFCI.
-
Competition: Increasing competition from private financial institutions and NBFCs might impact market share and profitability.
