Share Market Update – IFCI Share Price Target 2025

IFCI Share Price Target 2025

IFCI Share Price Target 2025:- IFCI, a leading financial institution in India, is expected to see a dynamic share price movement by 2025, driven by its focus on infrastructure financing and efforts to reduce non-performing assets (NPAs). With government initiatives supporting industrial and infrastructure growth, IFCI could benefit from increased project financing demand.  IFCI Share Price on NSE as of 8 February 2025 is 52.80 INR.

IFCI Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 54.10
  • High: 54.10
  • Low: 52.41
  • Mkt cap: 13.83KCr
  • P/E ratio: 104.61
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 91.40
  • 52-wk low: 35.80

IFCI Share Price Chart

IFCI Share Price Chart

IFCI Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IFCI Share Price Target Years IFCI Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 January ₹56
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 February ₹60
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 March ₹63
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 April ₹67
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 May ₹70
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 June ₹73
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 July ₹77
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 August ₹81
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 September ₹85
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 October ₹89
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 November ₹93
IFCI Share Price Target 2025 December ₹95

IFCI Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 71.72%
  • FII: 2.6%
  • DII: 1.65%
  • Public: 24.02%

Key Factors Affecting IFCI Share Price Growth

  • Government Support: Continued government backing and financial support as IFCI is a public financial institution could bolster its growth and operational stability.

  • Credit Portfolio Expansion: Efforts to increase lending activities and diversify its credit portfolio across different sectors may positively impact revenue.
  • Economic Growth: A favorable economic environment and rising demand for infrastructure financing can drive business growth and improve profitability.
  • Asset Quality Improvements: Effective strategies for reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) and strengthening risk management could enhance investor confidence.

  • Policy Reforms: Changes in financial regulations and initiatives promoting long-term infrastructure funding can create new growth opportunities for IFCI.

Risks and Challenges for IFCI Share Price

  • High NPAs: Persistent non-performing assets (NPAs) may affect profitability and investor confidence if not effectively managed.

  • Interest Rate Fluctuations: Rising interest rates could increase borrowing costs and impact the demand for credit services.
  • Economic Slowdown: Any slowdown in economic growth or infrastructure development could reduce the demand for project financing.
  • Regulatory Risks: Changes in government regulations or financial sector policies may pose operational challenges for IFCI.

  • Competition: Increasing competition from private financial institutions and NBFCs might impact market share and profitability.

