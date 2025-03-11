Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025:- Igarashi Motors, a leading manufacturer of small electric motors, is expected to see growth in 2025, driven by increasing demand in the automotive and industrial sectors. The company’s focus on innovation, expansion into electric vehicle (EV) components, and global market presence could positively impact its stock price. Igarashi Motors Share Price on NSE as of 11 March 2025 is 507.20 INR.

Igarashi Motors Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 521.50
  • High: 521.80
  • Low: 505.00
  • Mkt cap: 1.60KCr
  • P/E ratio: 60.80
  • Div yield: 0.20%
  • 52-wk high: 848.95
  • 52-wk low: 402.00

Igarashi Motors Share Price Chart

Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Igarashi Motors Share Price Target Years Igarashi Motors Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 January
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 February
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 March ₹550
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 April ₹580
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 May ₹610
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 June ₹640
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 July ₹670
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 August ₹700
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 September ₹730
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 October ₹760
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 November ₹800
Igarashi Motors Share Price Target 2025 December ₹850

Igarashi Motors Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 75%
  • FII: 1.3%
  • DII: 1.79%
  • Public: 21.91%

Key Factors Affecting Igarashi Motors Share Price Growth

  • Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) – As the automotive industry shifts toward EVs, Igarashi Motors’ expertise in small electric motors could drive increased demand for its products.

  • Expansion into New Markets – The company’s efforts to expand into international markets and diversify its customer base can support revenue growth and boost investor confidence.

  • Technological Advancements – Innovation in motor efficiency, automation, and smart manufacturing can enhance product offerings and improve competitiveness in the market.

  • Strategic Partnerships & Collaborations – Collaborations with major automakers and industrial equipment manufacturers can lead to long-term contracts, ensuring steady revenue growth.

  • Operational Efficiency & Cost Management – Effective cost management strategies, including optimized supply chains and lean manufacturing processes, can improve profit margins and enhance shareholder value.

Risks and Challenges for Igarashi Motors Share Price

  • Dependency on the Automotive Sector – A large portion of Igarashi Motors’ revenue comes from the auto industry, making it vulnerable to slowdowns in vehicle production and sales.

  • Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the prices of key raw materials, such as copper and steel, can impact production costs and reduce profit margins.

  • Competition from Global Players – Intense competition from large multinational motor manufacturers and emerging players may affect market share and pricing power.

  • Regulatory & Environmental Compliance – Stricter regulations on emissions and energy efficiency could require costly investments in new technology and production processes.

  • Economic Slowdown & Market Uncertainty – Global economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, can affect consumer demand and overall business performance.

