Share Market Update – IGIL Share Price Target 2025

IGIL Share Price Target 2025:- IGIL (Indian Glass Industries Limited) is a known player in the glass manufacturing industry, offering quality products for various sectors. The company’s share price target for 2025 shows positive potential, driven by growing demand in the construction and infrastructure sectors. IGIL’s focus on innovation, product quality, and expanding market reach could support its growth. IGIL Share Price on NSE as of 5 March 2025 is 3,22.50 INR.

International Gemmological Ins India Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 334.00

High: 342.50

Low: 319.30

Mkt cap: 13.95KCr

P/E ratio: 31.39

Div yield: 0.76%

52-wk high: 642.30

52-wk low: 319.30

IGIL Share Price Chart

IGIL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IGIL Share Price Target Years IGIL Share Price Target Months Share Price Target IGIL Share Price Target 2025 January – IGIL Share Price Target 2025 February – IGIL Share Price Target 2025 March ₹370 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 April ₹400 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 May ₹430 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 June ₹460 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 July ₹490 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 August ₹520 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 September ₹550 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 October ₹580 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 November ₹610 IGIL Share Price Target 2025 December ₹650

IGIL Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 76.55%

FII: 9.1%

DII: 5.88%

Public: 8.47%

Key Factors Affecting IGIL Share Price Growth

Market Demand: Rising demand for IGIL products in the construction and infrastructure sectors can positively impact its share price.

Financial Performance: Consistent revenue growth and profitability will boost investor confidence.

Innovation and Product Quality: New product innovations and high-quality offerings may attract more customers.

Government Policies: Supportive policies for infrastructure development can create growth opportunities.

Competitive Landscape: IGIL’s ability to stay ahead of competitors through pricing and product variety will affect its market position.

Risks and Challenges for IGIL Share Price

Market Competition: Intense competition from other companies can impact IGIL’s market share and profit margins.

Raw Material Costs: Rising costs of raw materials can increase production expenses, affecting profitability.

Economic Slowdown: A slowdown in the construction or infrastructure sector may reduce product demand.

Regulatory Changes: New government regulations or environmental policies could affect business operations.

Global Market Conditions: Global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions may impact business growth.

