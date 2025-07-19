Indegene Share Price Target 2025: Can INDGN Stock Reach ₹700? | Latest Technical Analysis
Indegene Ltd, a Bengaluru-based digital healthcare solutions provider, is drawing investor attention. With its strong fundamentals and recent IPO listing, the question remains: Can Indegene stock reach ₹700 by 2025? Let’s dive into the latest technical analysis, support & resistance levels, and expert predictions.
About Indegene Ltd
Indegene specializes in healthcare technology, offering services like clinical trials, pharma marketing, and digital health solutions.
-
Current Market Price: ₹575.40 (NSE: INDGN)
-
Market Cap: ₹13.83K crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹499.00 – ₹736.30
-
Listed: May 2024 IPO
-
Sector: Life Sciences & Healthcare Technology
-
Market Cap: ₹8,000–₹10,000 Crore
-
Fundamentals:
-
Debt-Free
-
Profit CAGR: ~68% (5-Year Average)
-
ROE: ~24%
-
Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Current Status
|Moving Averages
|Above 20/50/100 Day EMAs
|RSI
|~55 (Neutral)
|MACD
|Positive weekly bias
|200-Day EMA
|₹602 (Key Resistance)
-
Short-Term Trend: Neutral
-
Medium-Term Trend: Bullish
-
Long-Term Potential: Strong with sector growth
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Support: ₹570 – ₹575, ₹540 (major support zone)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹600 – ₹605
-
Higher Resistance: ₹645 – ₹650, ₹700 – ₹720
Indegene Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Price Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹600 – ₹605
|~5%
|Medium-Term
|₹645 – ₹650
|~13%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹700 – ₹720
|~22% – 25%
-
TradingView Analysts Median: ₹651
-
WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹450 – ₹504
-
Highest Analyst Target: ₹720
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹570 – ₹575
-
Breakout Point: ₹600 – ₹605
-
Profit Booking: ₹645 → ₹700 → ₹720
-
Stop-Loss: ₹550
Risks to Watch
-
If price slips below ₹570, next support is ₹540.
-
Resistance at ₹600 could stall momentum without strong volume.
-
Dependency on healthcare sector growth and global demand.
Summary
|Current Price
|₹575.40
|Support Levels
|₹570 → ₹550
|Resistance Levels
|₹600 → ₹645 → ₹700
|Target for 2025
|₹700 – ₹720
|Technical Outlook
|Cautiously Bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate