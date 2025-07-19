Indegene Share Price Target 2025: Can INDGN Stock Reach ₹700? | Latest Technical Analysis

Indegene Ltd, a Bengaluru-based digital healthcare solutions provider, is drawing investor attention. With its strong fundamentals and recent IPO listing, the question remains: Can Indegene stock reach ₹700 by 2025? Let’s dive into the latest technical analysis, support & resistance levels, and expert predictions.

About Indegene Ltd

Indegene specializes in healthcare technology, offering services like clinical trials, pharma marketing, and digital health solutions.

  • Current Market Price: ₹575.40 (NSE: INDGN)

  • Market Cap: ₹13.83K crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹499.00 – ₹736.30

  • Listed: May 2024 IPO

  • Sector: Life Sciences & Healthcare Technology

  • Market Cap: ₹8,000–₹10,000 Crore

  • Fundamentals:

    • Debt-Free

    • Profit CAGR: ~68% (5-Year Average)

    • ROE: ~24%

Indegene Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Status
Moving Averages Above 20/50/100 Day EMAs
RSI ~55 (Neutral)
MACD Positive weekly bias
200-Day EMA ₹602 (Key Resistance)

  • Short-Term Trend: Neutral

  • Medium-Term Trend: Bullish

  • Long-Term Potential: Strong with sector growth

Support and Resistance Levels

  • Support: ₹570 – ₹575, ₹540 (major support zone)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹600 – ₹605

  • Higher Resistance: ₹645 – ₹650, ₹700 – ₹720

Indegene Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹600 – ₹605 ~5%
Medium-Term ₹645 – ₹650 ~13%
Long-Term (2025) ₹700 – ₹720 ~22% – 25%

  • TradingView Analysts Median: ₹651

  • WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹450 – ₹504

  • Highest Analyst Target: ₹720

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹570 – ₹575

  • Breakout Point: ₹600 – ₹605

  • Profit Booking: ₹645 → ₹700 → ₹720

  • Stop-Loss: ₹550

Risks to Watch

  • If price slips below ₹570, next support is ₹540.

  • Resistance at ₹600 could stall momentum without strong volume.

  • Dependency on healthcare sector growth and global demand.

Summary

Current Price ₹575.40
Support Levels ₹570 → ₹550
Resistance Levels ₹600 → ₹645 → ₹700
Target for 2025 ₹700 – ₹720
Technical Outlook Cautiously Bullish
Risk Level Moderate

