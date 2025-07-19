Indegene Share Price Target 2025: Can INDGN Stock Reach ₹700? | Latest Technical Analysis

Indegene Ltd, a Bengaluru-based digital healthcare solutions provider, is drawing investor attention. With its strong fundamentals and recent IPO listing, the question remains: Can Indegene stock reach ₹700 by 2025? Let’s dive into the latest technical analysis, support & resistance levels, and expert predictions.

About Indegene Ltd

Indegene specializes in healthcare technology, offering services like clinical trials, pharma marketing, and digital health solutions.

Current Market Price: ₹575.40 (NSE: INDGN)

Market Cap: ₹13.83K crore

52-Week Range: ₹499.00 – ₹736.30

Listed: May 2024 IPO

Sector: Life Sciences & Healthcare Technology

Fundamentals: Debt-Free Profit CAGR: ~68% (5-Year Average) ROE: ~24%



Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Current Status Moving Averages Above 20/50/100 Day EMAs RSI ~55 (Neutral) MACD Positive weekly bias 200-Day EMA ₹602 (Key Resistance)

Short-Term Trend: Neutral

Medium-Term Trend: Bullish

Long-Term Potential: Strong with sector growth

Support and Resistance Levels

Support: ₹570 – ₹575, ₹540 (major support zone)

Immediate Resistance: ₹600 – ₹605

Higher Resistance: ₹645 – ₹650, ₹700 – ₹720

Indegene Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Price Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹600 – ₹605 ~5% Medium-Term ₹645 – ₹650 ~13% Long-Term (2025) ₹700 – ₹720 ~22% – 25%

TradingView Analysts Median: ₹651

WalletInvestor 1-Year Forecast: ₹450 – ₹504

Highest Analyst Target: ₹720

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹570 – ₹575

Breakout Point: ₹600 – ₹605

Profit Booking: ₹645 → ₹700 → ₹720

Stop-Loss: ₹550

Risks to Watch

If price slips below ₹570, next support is ₹540.

Resistance at ₹600 could stall momentum without strong volume.

Dependency on healthcare sector growth and global demand.

Summary