Indegene Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Indegene Share Price

Indegene is a global company that delivers advanced solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. With its strong foundation in medical expertise, extensive technological capabilities, and domain knowledge, Indegene is positioned for significant growth in the coming years.

This comprehensive analysis will project Indegene’s share prices from 2025 to 2030, incorporating essential financial metrics and trends that influence the company’s market performance.

Indegene Share Price Current Market Overview

Market Cap: 14.33 KCr

Open: 612.15

High: 618.40

Low: 596.15

Current Share Price: 597.10

P/E Ratio: 35.08

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 736.30

52 Week Low: ₹470.10

Indegene Share Price Current Graph

Indegene Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

In the table below, you will find Indegene’s projected monthly percentage expenses from 2025 to 2030. The projections are based on marketplace dispositions, business business performance, and financial indicators.

Year Share Price Target 2025 740 2026 800 2027 860 2028 920 2029 980 2030 1040

Shareholding Pattern For Indegene Share Price

Retail And Others: 92.37%

Foreign Institutions: 3.79%

Mutual Funds: 2.31%

Other Domestic Institutions: 1.53%

Indegene Share Price Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here is detailed information regarding the Indegene annual income statement.

Particulars Info 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 6.77B 11.36% (+) Operating Expenses 5.68B 6.93% (+) Net Income 877.00M 28.22% (+) Net Profit Margin 12.96M 15.10% (+) Earning Per Share N/A N/A

Key Factors For Indegene Share Price