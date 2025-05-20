Indegene Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Shareholding Pattern For Indegene Share Price
Indegene is a global company that delivers advanced solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. With its strong foundation in medical expertise, extensive technological capabilities, and domain knowledge, Indegene is positioned for significant growth in the coming years.
This comprehensive analysis will project Indegene’s share prices from 2025 to 2030, incorporating essential financial metrics and trends that influence the company’s market performance.
Indegene Share Price Current Market Overview
- Market Cap: 14.33 KCr
- Open: 612.15
- High: 618.40
- Low: 596.15
- Current Share Price: 597.10
- P/E Ratio: 35.08
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: 736.30
- 52 Week Low: ₹470.10
Indegene Share Price Current Graph
Indegene Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
In the table below, you will find Indegene’s projected monthly percentage expenses from 2025 to 2030. The projections are based on marketplace dispositions, business business performance, and financial indicators.
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|740
|2026
|800
|2027
|860
|2028
|920
|2029
|980
|2030
|1040
Shareholding Pattern For Indegene Share Price
- Retail And Others: 92.37%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.79%
- Mutual Funds: 2.31%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 1.53%
Indegene Share Price Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.
Here is detailed information regarding the Indegene annual income statement.
|Particulars
|Info 2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|6.77B
|11.36% (+)
|Operating Expenses
|5.68B
|6.93% (+)
|Net Income
|877.00M
|28.22% (+)
|Net Profit Margin
|12.96M
|15.10% (+)
|Earning Per Share
|N/A
|N/A
Key Factors For Indegene Share Price
- Innovation in virtual health and telemedicine.
- Strategic partnerships and collaborations.
- Investment in human capital and talent improvement.
- Financial Performance and Key Metrics