India Charges Us Above 100% on Auto Fares: India Tariffs Promises Reciprocal Tax

In an address to a session of Congress on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trumpaimedt India’s import taxes. Trump said, “India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 cents,” referring to the country’s vehicle import taxes.

The reciprocal tax will go into effect on April 2, Trump stated while speaking to a joint session of the US Congress. He said that almost every nation has been stealing from the US for decades and pledged not to “let that happen any longer.”

“You will pay a tariff under the Trump administration, and in some cases, a fairly large one,” Trump stated. It’s time for us to start utilizing tariffs against the nations that have been using them against us for decades. You may be familiar with the European Union, China, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Canada, but you may be surprised to learn that we pay far higher tariffs than they do. It’s unjust. India imposes vehicle tariffs on us that are more than 100%.

Along with discussing the tariffs imposed by the European Union, China, Brazil, and Mexico, he said that the United States will apply tariffs on other countries in response to their actions against the United States.

“On average, China charges twice as much in tariffs on our goods as we do. The average tariff in South Korea is also four times higher. Consider that four times more, and we provide South Korea with a great deal of military assistance and several other forms of assistance. However, it is the reality; friends and foes are responsible for this.

In his remarks, Trump emphasized that the system is “not fair to the US” and that it has never been. I intended to make it April 1st on April 2 to avoid being accused of April Fool’s Day. We lost a lot of money because of this one day. However, we plan to do it in April. I have a strong superstitious streak. Reciprocal tariffs go into effect on April 2. We will impose tariffs on other nations, regardless of what they impose on us.”

The US president also vowed to tax the nations taxing the US and asserted that every country on the planet had been defrauding the US for years. That’s back and forth, reciprocal. We will tax them in whatever way they tax us. We will erect non-monetary obstacles to keep them out of our market if they impose non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of theirs. And there is a lot of that. We are not even permitted to enter their market. In addition to creating jobs like never before, we will get trillions and trillions of money. I did it with other people and with China. And since there was so much money, the Biden administration could not stop it. There was nothing they could do. Almost every nation on the planet has been stealing from us for decades, and we will not allow it to continue,” he said.

In 43 days, Trump’s administration has achieved more than most administrations in four or eight years, yet he claimed that “we have just started.” “We are on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which has never witnessed,” he said of the Americans.

I stood under this capitol’s dome six weeks ago and declared the beginning of America’s golden age,” he stated. Since then, the most significant and most prosperous period in our nation’s history has been ushered in by nothing but quick and relentless action. In 43 days, we have achieved more than most administrations have in four or eight years, and we have only just begun. We have regained confidence, pride, and passion, and the American Dream is growing more potent. The American dream is unstoppable, and we are about to see a resurgence that has never been seen before and may never be seen again.

There is “absolutely nothing I can say” or do to appease Democratic legislators, according to Trump. “This is my fifth speech to Congress of this kind,” he remarked. And once more, when I see the Democrats in front of me, I know nothing I can say will make them stand, smile, clap, or be pleased. There is nothing I can do.

He said, “I could discover the solution to the largest economy in history, the treatment for the most terrible sickness that would destroy whole nations or the reduction of crime to the lowest levels ever observed. And these featured folks here will not stand, clap, or even applaud these incredible accomplishments. Under no circumstances will they do it. I’ve been up here five times. It’s depressing, and things shouldn’t be this way.

Since taking office on January 20, he claimed to have conducted more than 400 executive actions and signed close to 100 executive directives. “I have issued almost 100 Executive Orders and done over 400 Executive Actions in the last six weeks, setting a record to bring prosperity, safety, optimism, and common sense back to our beautiful country. “I am doing the job that the people elected me to do,” he declared.

He mentioned imposing a state of emergency at the southern border. He went so far as to denounce former US President Joe Biden as the “worst President in American history.”

“I declared a national emergency on our southern border within hours of taking the oath of office,” he stated. I sent out the US military and border patrol to stop the invasion, and they did a fantastic job! Consequently, last month saw the lowest number of unauthorized border crossings ever… In contrast, hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings occurred each month under Joe Biden, the worst president in American history.