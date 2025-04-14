Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the parent company of Taj Hotels, is a leading hospitality firm in India. As of April 11, 2025, its share price stands at ₹788.60, reflecting a 2.66% increase from the previous day. In the third quarter of FY2024-25, IHCL reported a 16.5% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching ₹1,826.12 crore, and an 18.2% increase in net profit to ₹477 crore. The company is actively expanding, with plans to open 100 new locations in FY2025, aiming to reach over 700 hotels by 2030. Indian Hotels Share Price on NSE as of 15 April 2025 is 788.80 INR.

Indian Hotels Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 793.75

High: 799.95

Low: 778.35

Mkt cap: 1.12LCr

P/E ratio: 62.27

Div yield: 0.22%

52-wk high: 894.90

52-wk low: 506.45

Indian Hotels Share Price Chart

Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Indian Hotels Share Price Target Years Indian Hotels Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 January – Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 February – Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 March – Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 April ₹810 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 May ₹820 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 June ₹830 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 July ₹840 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 August ₹850 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 September ₹860 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 October ₹870 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 November ₹880 Indian Hotels Share Price Target 2025 December ₹900

Indian Hotels Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 38.12%

FII: 27.78%

DII: 18.56%

Public: 15.54%

Key Factors Affecting Indian Hotels Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth of Indian Hotels Company’s share price target for 2025:

Robust Industry Growth: India’s hospitality sector is projected to grow by 7–9% year-on-year in FY2025, driven by strong demand across various segments, including spiritual tourism and cultural events. Strategic Expansion Plans: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is expanding its footprint with 100 new locations in FY2025, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand in the hospitality sector. Favorable Market Conditions: The company benefits from increasing hotel room rates, which are set to rise further in 2025 due to a surge in demand across segments. Positive Analyst Outlook: Brokerages like Motilal Oswal have maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Indian Hotels, with a target price of Rs 960, implying a 32% upside from the last traded price. Government Initiatives and Infrastructure Development: Government initiatives and infrastructure developments are expected to further boost the sector, enhancing the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Indian Hotels Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Indian Hotels Company’s share price target for 2025:

Overvaluation Concerns: As of April 2025, Indian Hotels is trading at a 154% premium over its estimated intrinsic value of ₹309.89. This significant overvaluation raises the risk of a market correction if investor sentiment shifts or earnings fail to meet expectations. Intensifying Competition: The Indian hospitality sector is witnessing increased competition, with rivals like ITC Hotels expanding aggressively into smaller cities. This surge in supply could pressure room rates and occupancy levels, potentially affecting Indian Hotels’ revenue growth. Sustainability of High Room Rates: While luxury events have driven up room tariffs, there are concerns about the long-term sustainability of these high rates. If domestic travelers opt for more affordable or international destinations, Indian Hotels may face challenges in maintaining its pricing power. Macroeconomic Headwinds: A slowdown in domestic consumption and broader economic challenges could dampen discretionary spending on travel and hospitality services. Such macroeconomic factors may lead to reduced occupancy rates and revenue for Indian Hotels. Global Economic Uncertainties: Fluctuations in global economic conditions, including changes in foreign exchange rates and international travel trends, can impact inbound tourism. A decline in foreign tourist arrivals could affect Indian Hotels’ international revenue streams.

