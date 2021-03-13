Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is one of India’s largest oil and gas companies, playing a key role in the country’s energy sector. The Indian Oil share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like global crude oil prices, government policies, refining margins, and the company’s expansion into cleaner energy. With increasing fuel demand and infrastructure growth, IOC has strong potential for steady growth. Indian Oil Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 120.55 INR.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 123.18

High: 123.74

Low: 120.00

Mkt cap: 1.70LCr

P/E ratio: 15.62

Div yield: 9.95%

52-wk high: 194.10

52-wk low: 120.00

Indian Oil Share Price Chart

Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Indian Oil Share Price Target Years Indian Oil Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 January ₹128 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 February ₹125 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 March ₹130 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 April ₹135 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 May ₹140 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 June ₹145 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 July ₹150 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 August ₹160 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 September ₹170 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 October ₹180 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 November ₹190 Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

Indian Oil Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.5%

FII: 7.43%

DII: 10.2%

Public: 30.87%

Key Factors Affecting Indian Oil Share Price Growth

Crude Oil Prices & Global Market Trends – Indian Oil’s profitability heavily depends on crude oil price fluctuations. Rising oil prices may increase costs, while lower prices can improve margins.

Government Policies & Regulations – Subsidies, taxation policies, and environmental regulations set by the Indian government can impact Indian Oil’s financial performance and stock price.

Expansion in Renewable Energy – The company’s investment in green energy, biofuels, and EV charging infrastructure can boost long-term growth and attract sustainable investors.

Refining & Retail Network Expansion – Increasing refining capacity, modernizing refineries, and expanding fuel stations will help Indian Oil strengthen its market dominance.

Global Economic Conditions & Demand – The demand for petroleum products in India and worldwide, influenced by economic growth and industrial activity, will directly impact revenue and share price performance.

Risks and Challenges for Indian Oil Share Price

Volatility in Crude Oil Prices – Fluctuations in global crude oil prices can impact profit margins, especially if the company cannot pass on higher costs to consumers.

Government Regulations & Price Control – Government-imposed fuel price controls, subsidies, and taxation policies can limit Indian Oil’s profitability and affect its stock performance.

Rising Competition from Private Players – Increasing competition from private and global oil companies, as well as alternative energy providers, may impact market share and revenue.

Shift Towards Renewable Energy – The growing push for cleaner energy sources and electric vehicles (EVs) could reduce long-term demand for traditional petroleum products.

Geopolitical Risks & Supply Chain Disruptions – Global conflicts, trade restrictions, or disruptions in oil supply from major exporting countries can impact operations and fuel costs.

