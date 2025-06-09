Indo Count Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

Indo Count Share Price Target

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indo Count Industries Ltd is a leading Indian textile company that produces high-quality home textiles, particularly bed linens, pillowcases, and other bedding products. Established in 1988, the company has earned a strong reputation for its innovation, design expertise, and commitment to quality. It caters to domestic and international markets, including major retailers in the United States, Europe, and other regions. Indo Count Share Price on NSE as of 9 June 2025 is 267.10 INR. Here are more details on Indo Count Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Indo Count Industries Ltd: Market Overview

  • Open: 270.00
  • High: 270.65
  • Low: 265.00
  • Mkt cap: 5.33KCr
  • P/E ratio: 21.51
  • Div yield: 0.82%
  • 52-wk high: 450.65
  • 52-wk low: 213.55

Indo Count Share Price Chart

Indo Count Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Indo Count Share Price Target Years Share Price Target
2025 ₹455
2026 ₹560
2027 ₹645
2028 ₹765
2029 ₹870
2030 ₹975

Indo Count Share Price Target 2025

Indo Count share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹455. Here are four key factors that could affect the growth of Indo Count Industries Ltd’s share price by 2025:

  1. Global Demand for Home Textiles: Increasing demand for high-quality and stylish bedding products in international markets, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, will drive revenue growth and boost the company’s performance.
  2. Focus on Innovation and Design: The company’s ability to introduce innovative designs and premium product offerings can enhance its market presence and attract a broader customer base, supporting long-term growth.
  3. Expansion into New Markets: Entering new geographic regions and strengthening its distribution network can open up additional revenue streams and improve global market share.

  4. Sustainability Initiatives: With a growing emphasis on eco-friendly products, Indo Count’s focus on sustainable manufacturing practices could appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and enhance its brand reputation.

Indo Count Share Price Target 2030

Indo Count share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹975. Here are four potential risks and challenges that could impact Indo Count Industries Ltd’s share price by 2030:

  1. Fluctuating Raw Material Costs: The company’s profitability is sensitive to changes in the prices of raw materials like cotton and other textiles. Unstable prices could increase production costs and affect margins.
  2. Global Economic Slowdowns: A slowdown in key export markets like the U.S. and Europe could reduce demand for home textiles, impacting the company’s revenue and growth.
  3. Intense Competition: Increasing competition from both domestic and international textile manufacturers could pressure pricing, reduce market share, and challenge Indo Count’s ability to maintain its leadership position.

  4. Regulatory and Environmental Compliance: Stricter environmental regulations and trade policies in export markets may require significant investments to meet compliance standards, potentially increasing costs and affecting profitability.

Shareholding Pattern For Indo Count Industries Ltd

  • Promoters: 58.74%
  • FII: 10.11%
  • DII: 4.96%
  • Public: 26.19%

 

