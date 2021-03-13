Share Market Update – Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025:- IndusInd Bank’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like loan growth, asset quality, and economic conditions. The bank has been expanding its digital banking services and improving its financial performance, which could support stock growth. Indusind Bank Share Price on NSE as of 26 February 2025 is 1,029.90 INR.
Indusind Bank Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,028.20
- High: 1,041.70
- Low: 1,026.35
- Mkt cap: 80.53KCr
- P/E ratio: 11.07
- Div yield: 1.60%
- 52-wk high: 1,576.35
- 52-wk low: 923.70
Indusind Bank Share Price Chart
Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target Years
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|February
|₹1045
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹1090
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹1140
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1185
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1230
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1280
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1320
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1360
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1400
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1500
|Indusind Bank Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1580
Indusind Bank Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 16.29%
- FII: 24.74%
- DII: 42.81%
- Public: 16.16%
Key Factors Affecting Indusind Bank Share Price Growth
- Loan Growth & Credit Demand – Higher demand for retail and corporate loans can boost revenue and profitability.
- Asset Quality Improvement – Lower NPAs and strong risk management can enhance investor confidence.
- Digital Banking Expansion – Growth in digital services and fintech collaborations can drive efficiency and customer engagement.
- Interest Rate Trends – Favorable interest rate movements can improve net interest margins (NIM) and earnings.
- Economic & Regulatory Environment – Supportive government policies and strong economic growth can positively impact the bank’s performance.
Risks and Challenges for Indusind Bank Share Price
- Rising NPAs (Bad Loans) – Higher defaults in loans can impact profitability and investor confidence.
- Regulatory Compliance – Changes in banking regulations or penalties from the RBI can pose risks.
- Interest Rate Volatility – Unfavorable interest rate movements can affect margins and earnings.
- Competition from Fintech & Banks – Growing digital banking and fintech players can reduce market share.
- Economic Slowdown – A weak economy can lower credit demand and increase loan defaults, affecting growth.
