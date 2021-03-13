IndusInd Bank’s Weight Rises as Hyundai India Enters the Global Standard Index

MSCI Inc., a global index provider, published its February 2025 index review on Wednesday. The revisions will go into effect on February 28 after the market closes.

The sole large-cap stock in India included in this study is Hyundai Motor India Ltd., which has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes. Among Indian equities, the business, which went public in November last year, also had the most significant weight growth. Adani Green Energy Ltd., however, is no longer included in the index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Zomato Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd., PB Fintech Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Voltas Ltd. joined Hyundai India in the top 10 of the MSCI Standard Indexes with the highest weight gains.

Adani Green Energy Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd., on the other hand, saw the most significant weight reductions.

After this reordering, HDFC Bank is now the Indian stock with the most significant weight in MSCI indexes, followed by Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys.

MSCI eliminated an equal number of Indian stocks and added 19 to the small-cap sector. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., TBO Tek Ltd., Websol Energy Systems Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd., Shaily Engineering Ltd., Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., and CarTrade Tech Ltd. were among the top 10 additions.