Share Market Update – Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025

Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025:- Inox Wind’s share price target for 2025 will depend on India’s growing push for renewable energy, especially wind power. The company is well-placed in the market, benefiting from government policies, rising clean energy demand, and a strong order book. However, challenges like project execution delays, financial stability, and competition from other wind energy firms could impact its growth. Inox Wind Share Price on NSE as of 14 February 2025 is 176.41 INR.

Inox Wind Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 176.24

High: 178.58

Low: 174.58

Mkt cap: 23.00KCr

P/E ratio: 75.92

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 261.90

52-wk low: 107.06

Inox Wind Share Price Chart

Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Inox Wind Share Price Target Years Inox Wind Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 January ₹168 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 February ₹180 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 March ₹190 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 April ₹200 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 May ₹210 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 June ₹220 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 July ₹230 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 August ₹240 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 September ₹245 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 October ₹250 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 November ₹260 Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025 December ₹265

Inox Wind Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 69.51%

FII: 3.89%

DII: 1.86%

Public: 24.74%

Key Factors Affecting Inox Wind Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors that could impact Inox Wind’s share price target for 2025:

Government Policies & Incentives – Supportive renewable energy policies, subsidies, and incentives from the Indian government can boost growth for Inox Wind. Renewable Energy Demand – Rising global and domestic demand for clean energy, especially wind power, can drive higher revenue and stock price growth. Financial Performance – Strong earnings, revenue growth, and a healthy balance sheet will positively influence investor confidence and share price. Project Execution & Order Book – Timely completion of wind energy projects and a strong pipeline of new orders will be key growth drivers. Competition & Market Share – Rival companies in the wind energy sector, both domestic and global, could impact Inox Wind’s market position and profitability. Macroeconomic Conditions – Inflation, interest rates, and overall economic stability will play a role in investor sentiment and the company’s ability to expand.

Risks and Challenges for Inox Wind Share Price

Here are six key risks and challenges that could impact Inox Wind’s share price target for 2025:

Policy & Regulatory Risks – Changes in government policies, delays in approvals, or reduction in subsidies for renewable energy could slow growth. Financial Stability – High debt levels, cash flow issues, or weak earnings performance could negatively impact investor confidence and share price. Project Delays & Execution Risks – Delays in wind farm installations due to land acquisition, logistics, or supply chain issues could affect revenue and profitability. Market Competition – Rising competition from other wind energy players like Suzlon and global firms may impact Inox Wind’s market share and pricing power. Dependence on Wind Energy Demand – Lower-than-expected demand for wind power, or a shift toward alternative energy sources, could impact business growth. Macroeconomic Factors – Economic downturns, rising interest rates, or inflation could impact investment in renewable energy projects, affecting Inox Wind’s stock performance.

